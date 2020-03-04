'My Murder Story' Follows Families & Investigators in the Aftermath of Tragedy

In the aftermath of murder, a victim's family struggles with grief. Finding out what really happened is their only hope to heal. But, when they uncover secrets that change everything they thought they knew, a truth far more sinister emerges.

New series My Murder Story premieres Thursday, March 5 on Investigation Discovery.

The series follows intimate, life-changing journeys from the perspective of motivated family members and dedicated detectives, who have been left to pick up the scattered pieces that remain after the shock of a homicide. Their revelatory memories and thorough re-exploration of the crime lure us deeper inside a world that's layered and unpredictable.

On the series premiere, "The Devil’s Angels," a series of mysterious deaths plague a small community in Kansas. The thorough investigation of one determined detective reveals a sinister plot and proves that if it takes a village to raise a family, it only takes one person to destroy it.

My Murder Story, Premiere, Thursday, March 5 at 10/9c, Investigation Discovery