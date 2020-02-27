Wednesday TV Ratings: NBC's 'Chicago' Program Block Takes the Night

Pre-empted from original episodes last week due to NBC covering the Democratic Debate, the trio of Dick Wolf's Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. roared back to take over Tuesday night in total viewers. Survivor: Winners at War came in second in total viewers, staying on par with last week's episode (7.16 million)

In the 18-49 demo, however, Fox's very strong The Masked Singer easily won the night with a 1.7 rating. Chicago Med was second for the night with a 1.4 rating with Fire and P.D. coming in next, both with a 1.2 rating.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, February 26, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):