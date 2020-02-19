Dave Hunts for the Jackpot in Montana on 'Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine'

Last year, veteran gold miner Dave Turin proved there is still gold in America’s abandoned mines in Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost Mine. In Season 2 of the Discovery Channel series, Dave is turning it up a notch, expanding his hunt for an even bigger payday in the historic lost mines of Montana.

With more than 3,500 abandoned mines in the Treasure State, Dave believes one of them could be a jackpot in gold. But finding it will require him to uncover the history and decode the land like never before.

The stakes couldn’t be any higher as Dave and his team go up against the clock in a search for gold before the winter freezes the land out completely.

If that wasn’t difficult enough, Dave has set a gold target of 400 ounces this year ($600,000 at today’s price) with his crew entrusting his ability to find gold by becoming partners with him.

Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, February 21, 9/8c, Discovery Channel