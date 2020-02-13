Investigative Series 'Up and Vanished' Returns to Oxygen (VIDEO)
Based on the hit investigative podcast of the same name with over 340 million downloads, Oxygen’s Up and Vanished will premiere a full season on Saturday, February 15 with a two-hour episode.
The upcoming season will focus on new cases of missing individuals, as Payne Lindsey and his team of investigative podcasters search for answers to help the victims’ families gain a sense of closure. Each episode will feature a different case of a missing person.
New witnesses will be interviewed, and persons of interest will be confronted as Payne and his team stop at nothing to find the truth and try to unravel these mysterious disappearances.In the premiere episode, Jodi Huisentruit, a popular news anchor, vanishes before her morning newscast in a small town in Iowa. For 24 years her family and friends have been searching for her and are tormented with numerous theories of her demise.
Up and Vanished, Saturday, February 15, 7/6c, Oxygen