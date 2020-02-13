Investigative Series 'Up and Vanished' Returns to Oxygen (VIDEO)

Based on the hit investigative podcast of the same name with over 340 million downloads, Oxygen’s Up and Vanished will premiere a full season on Saturday, February 15 with a two-hour episode.

The upcoming season will focus on new cases of missing individuals, as Payne Lindsey and his team of investigative podcasters search for answers to help the victims’ families gain a sense of closure. Each episode will feature a different case of a missing person.