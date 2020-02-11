'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Sneak Peek: Terry Has Bad News for the Squad (VIDEO)

If a seminar is "too boring" for Amy (Melissa Fumero), it must be bad.

But that's what the squad must endure in Thursday's episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at everyone receiving the bad news.

When Terry (Terry Crews) begins buttering up the squad — praising Rosa's (Stephanie Beatriz) work on a case and Amy's reports — Holt (Andre Braugher) knows what he's doing. "He's buttering us up before giving us some devastatingly bad news," he informs everyone. (Isn't it just too weird to see him sitting with the others during a briefing in an officer's uniform?)

While it's not what Holt feared ("My God, Jake and Charles are dead!"), Terry admits "it's worse": "We have to do our annual HR seminar on workplace conflict tomorrow." Watch the clip above to see everyone's reactions and to hear more bad news.

Also in this episode, Adrian Pimento (Jason Mantzoukas) shows up unexpectedly to seek Jake (Andy Samberg) and Charles' (Joe Lo Truglio) help after claiming someone is trying to kill him.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, NBC