Juliette Lewis on Exploring Trauma in 'Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones'

"I love a good mystery," says Juliette Lewis. But not quite as much as her character on Blumhouse TV's anthology drama Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones. She plays Amelia Harper, an eccentric telemarketer with an unusual pastime: trying to uncover the identities of Jane Doe murder victims.

The second season's story is part true crime, part modern spin on a Brothers Grimm fairy tale, The Singing Bone, in which the partial remains of a murdered man reveal hidden secrets.

Here, the intrigue begins with a 15-year-old Cherry Falls, Colorado, cold case. Clues lead Harper to meet troubled 17-year-old Elsie (Jordan Alexander), a young woman in the foster care system abandoned by her now-incarcerated father, Peter (The Oath's Ryan Kwanten), when she was just 3 years old.

As Harper digs deeper and gets to know Elsie, her personal connection to the unidentified victims comes to light. "Harper's [crime-solving] obsessiveness comes from a place of deep care, conviction and trauma," Lewis teases.

Besides a love of whodunits, Lewis shares another trait with her character. "Harper's constantly eating," she says. "That's me!"

Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, February 20, Facebook Watch