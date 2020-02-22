Celebrate a 'Jeopardy!' Hero With Cindy Stowell Collection on Netflix

Now that Ken Jennings has been crowned the Greatest of All Time, Jeopardy! fans can celebrate another of the game show's most heroic players when Netflix drops the Cindy Stowell Collection on February 28.

Stowell was a science content developer from Austin, Texas, who competed in 2016 while secretly battling stage 4 colon cancer.

Tragically, she passed away just over a week before her episodes aired. But she left a winning legacy: Before her death, Stowell donated more than $100,000 in prize money to cancer research.

Also available on the 28th will be former champ Seth Wilson's 12-game streak from 2016 and a batch of shows saluting host Alex Trebek.

As for some of this month's exiting episodes, which leave the platform the day before these new ones arrive, the proper response would be, "What are the Buzzy Cohen Collection, College Championship II, Teachers Tournament II and Tournament of Champions III."

