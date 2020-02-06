Did 'Chicago Med' Just Tease Halstead & Manning's Next Romances?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 5, Episode 13 of Chicago Med, "Pain Is for the Living."]

Chicago Med may have just set up the next love interests that will keep "Manstead" apart going forward. After all, with TV shows, it doesn't take much to know when characters clashing or sharing a moment could lead to a future romance. And "Pain Is for the Living" featured both for the exes.

Will's (Nick Gehlfuss) two lives collided after he discovered one of the women (Jessy Schram) he helped at the safe injection site is a doctor at Med. When his patient needed a gynecological consult, he was surprised to discover she was the attending, Dr. Hannah Asher. Knowing about her addiction, he fought her on operating on his patient, first suggesting other treatment options and then pulling the doctor aside.

She shouldn't have even been working, he told her, in disbelief that she called overdosing "a bad day" and promised she was "better." He even accused her of being high at work, and in return, she called his judgment into question due to the all-nighters he's pulling at the safe injection site. "Chloe is in good hands with me," she insisted, displaying the confidence Schram told TV Insider her character has.

"She is one of the best at what she does," the actress said. "She's great at her job. And she really cares about her patients."

Will had a nurse continuously check on her during the surgery. After, Hannah suggested they keep their distance going forward, but he threatened to tell the hospital's chief medical officer about her addiction. However, she warned him if he did that she'd reveal his involvement at the safe injection site.

Might they eventually get on the same page and could Hannah become a new love interest for Will? Anything is possible, but all Schram would say about her character's romantic future is "one can always hope."

The chances of a new relationship are greater for the other half of "Manstead." Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) hasn't had the best of luck with dating (her past four first dates haven't gone anywhere), but she knew none of the men would work out. "Wow, ESP," Marcel (Dominic Rains) said, joining her and Maggie's (Marlyne Barrett) conversation.

He brought up that "Manning ESP" later in the episode as well, as Natalie expressed concerns about a mother's reaction to her baby's distress. As she admitted at the end of her shift, she was wrong that time. She checked on him after he had a rough case, and there was definitely a lingering look between the two before she headed home.

Considering the drama either relationship could bring — and not just for the doctors involved, but April (Yaya DaCosta), as well, after her kiss with Marcel — it does seem likely that Med may continue to at least tease the possibility of a Natalie-Marcel romance.

