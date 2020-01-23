'The Bachelorette's Tyler Gwozdz Dead at 29 After Suspected Overdose

UPDATE (2:45 pm ET):

Less than an hour after we reported on Hannah Brown's former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz being hospitalized for an apparent overdose, TMZ has confirmed with the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office that the reality star has died at the age of 29.

No further details have been released at this time.

Original Story (2:15 pm ET):

Former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz was recently hospitalized after suffering an apparent overdose.

According to TMZ, the Boca Raton Police Department responded to a call on Monday, January 13 at around 10:45 a.m. for a suspected drug overdose.

The details surrounding Tyler G.’s alleged overdose are still unclear, but a woman on the 911 call told dispatchers he may have taken heroin. The caller was also trying to get inside the bathroom in which he had locked himself.

Thankfully, she was able to get inside the bathroom before the ambulance arrived and turned him on his back.

The reality star was then taken to the hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit and treated. He was in the hospital for about a week before being released and is no longer listed as a patient at the hospital.

Tyler appeared on Hannah Brown’s Season 15 of The Bachelorette and went on the first one-on-one date of the season. However, soon after his promising date, the contestant left the show for unknown reasons and his departure wasn’t explained.

"Tyler G. had to leave, and that’s upsetting because I really enjoyed my date with him,” Hannah said during an episode.

Though specific details were never shared on the show, his departure was rumored to be because of a situation that occurred during a previous relationship.