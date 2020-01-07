Melissa McCarthy Cast Alongside Nicole Kidman in 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Melissa McCarthy is set to join Nicole Kidman in Hulu's upcoming limited series Nine Perfect Strangers.

The project is based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty's latest book, and was announced in May of 2019. Behind the title are David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories, Kidman's Blossom Films and Endeavor content.

According to Deadline, which broke the news, McCarthy will executive produce alongside Kidman as well as act. The role will be McCarthy's first series regular since her time with Mike & Molly — she also guest-starred in the Gilmore Girls revival for one episode of the four-part A Year in the Life.

Nine Perfect Strangers is being co-written by co-showrunners Kelley and John Henry Butterworth as well as Samantha Strauss. The story centers around a health and wellness resort where nine city-goers attempt to find a better path for themselves.

Promising "healing and transformation," the center is overseen by a woman named Masha (Kidman) who will do her best to reinvigorate guests over their 10-day retreat. As for McCarthy, she's been cast as Francis, one of the titular "perfect strangers."

Don't expect the series any time soon though — Nine Perfect Strangers won't premiere until at least 2021. Stay tuned for more details and casting news in the coming months.

Nine Perfect Strangers, Expected in 2021, Hulu