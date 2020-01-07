See Gina Rodriguez as President in Disney+'s 'Diary of a Future President' (VIDEO)

It wasn't an easy journey, but Gina Rodriguez's character, Elena, is POTUS in the new Disney+ series.

Diary of a Future President details the Cuban-American's path to becoming president and struggles as a 12-year-old (Tess Romero), stemming from her adult self rereading her old diary. "I was just trying to stay afloat in these tumultuous middle school waters," Elena narrates in the trailer.

And 28 years before she's in the White House, Elena's dealing with being a middle schooler, with her mother Gabi (Selenis Leyva), brother Bobby (Charlie Bushnell), loyal friend Sasha, and crush Joey. (Their "love has been fated since, like, kindergarten," according to Sasha.)

The ultra-observant young girl walks through the world with purpose and confidence — her mother describes her as "a little intense" — but she does worry that her mother's new boyfriend, Sam (Michael Weaver), is "encroaching on [her] family contributions."

Watch the trailer below for a look at the ups, downs, and embarrassing moments of Elena's middle school years.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Diary of a Future President was inspired by creator Ilana Peña's childhood and is produced by Rodriguez's I Can and I Will Productions. In addition to playing Elena as president, Rodriguez directed the first episode and executive produces alongside Peña, showrunner Robin Shorr, and Emily Gipson.

Diary of a Future President, Series Premiere, Friday, January 17, Disney+