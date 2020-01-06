'The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda Isn't Really Yoda — But We Will Find Out His Name

We'll admit it — we're just as obsessed with The Mandalorian's "Baby Yoda" as everyone else seems to be, but there's some facts that need to be ironed out when it comes to the adorable creature.

For Star Wars newbies, it would appear that there's a bout of confusion regarding the identity of the cute green child, because this character isn't technically Yoda.

Baby Yoda Is 2019's Biggest Breakout Star 'The Mandalorian' is a hit, thanks in no small part to a certain 50-year-old 'child' known, who's now a bona fide cultural phenomenon.

"The series timeline takes place after Return of the Jedi," Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau explained to USA Today. "And fans of the original trilogy will remember that Yoda not only passes away but actually disappears. So Yoda exists as a Force Ghost."

Viewers first met the now-beloved character at the end of the first Mandalorian episode and immediately the moniker "Baby Yoda" stuck, with Mando (Pedro Pascal) taking charge of the Child.

Favreau explained that "because there's no name for the Yoda species," fans chose to call this character "Baby Yoda." Added Favreau, "It's the easiest, shortest, most hashtag-able way to identify that character."

As to whether or not the character is related to the real Yoda or not, Favreau continued, "I can't say. But there are a lot of theories about that." The Mandalorian has been renewed for Season 2, which will launch sometime this fall.

Finale episode director and IG-11 voice Taika Waititi teased further knowledge of the force-sensitive being. "He's not named Baby Yoda," Waititi reportedly told The New York Times' Kyle Buchanan at the Golden Globe Awards. "I'll wait for Favreau to give that away," he added, teasing that the Child does in fact have a name. May the force be with all who await the news with baited breath.

The Mandalorian, Season 2, Fall 2020, Disney+