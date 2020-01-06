Netflix's 'Cheer' Is the 'Last Chance U' of Competitive Cheerleading (VIDEO)

Your next docuseries binge is here with Netflix's upcoming show Cheer, which chronicles the story of cheerleaders competing to change their lives.

From the same people who brought viewers Last Chance U, this series follows the competitive cheerleaders from Navarro College in the small town of Corsicana, Texas. Leading them is Monica Aldama, and since 2000 the junior college has won 14 National Championships.

While the athletes may have it rough on the mats, nothing compares to the adversity many of them have faced along the way to achieving their dreams. Lives can be made and broken on the road to cheer stardom — the stakes are at an all time high.

During the course of six installments, Cheer will have viewers join the competitors at Navarro as they deal with injuries and face sacrifices, setback, triumphs and more leading up to an intense National Championship.

Set to premiere Wednesday, January 8 on the streaming platform, Netflix has unveiled a first look at the show in a brand new trailer. Produced by One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar, Cheer will have you, well ... cheering.

Check out the trailer below and don't miss the show when it streams on Netflix.

Cheers, Series Premiere, Wednesday, January 8, Netflix