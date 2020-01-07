Breathtaking & Bizarre Mysteries Are Captured by Satellite in 'What on Earth?'

More than 4,000 satellites orbiting the planet every day are capturing new, baffling phenomena that seem to defy all explanation. Mind-boggling structures, geographical wonders, lost civilizations, space-age weaponry, megaswarms of predators – all puzzling oddities... until now.

The new season of What On Earth? premieres Thursday, January 9, offering a front row seat as a team of experts investigate and uncover these mysteries and more on their quest for answers. Using state-of-the-art satellite imaging and trekking to the most remote, inhospitable places on Earth, the world’s leading scientists, archaeologists and explorers examine the inexplicable to show the world we live in like we’ve never seen before.

During this season audiences will venture deep into Europe’s forests to uncover a hidden bunker for weapons of mass destruction, head into the South American wilds to peel back the horrifying truth of the world’s worst penal colony, explore Virginia’s swampland to unravel one of the US’s biggest slavery mysteries and, in Brazil, unearth bizarre animal-made structures that cover an area larger than Great Britain.

From an invisible warship, a vanishing island and a lost $3 trillion treasure-trove to a rampaging bog, parachuting sheep and the latest search for Atlantis, the series leaves no mystery unexplored.

What On Earth, Season Premiere, Thursday, January 9, 9/8c, Science Channel