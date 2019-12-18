LMN's Deadly Resolutions Sets New Year's Return With Host Vivica A. Fox

Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) is kicking the year off right with its annual Deadly Resolutions themed programming event hosted by Vivica A. Fox, star of the networks' Wrong Movie franchise.

Beginning New Year's Night, Fox will usher in 2020 by hosting the programming which debuts 11 all-new films every Thursday and Friday night at 8/7c, throughout the month. Along with hosting, Fox's latest Wrong movie, The Wrong House Sitter will premiere this January on the network.

Below, find the rundown of films, dates and more from the month-long programming event.

Escaping My Stalker

Wednesday, January 1, 8/7c

Starring: Alexandra Paul, Mariette Hartely, Linden Ashby and Ezmie Garcia

Produced by Reel One Enertainment, this film follows the story of 17-year-old Taylor (Garcia), who is taken in from the streets by Larry (Ashby) and Sandy Stewart (Paul), but when an assailant breaks into their home and harms her new father, Taylor will make a return to the alleys of Los Angeles. There, she'll get caught up in a game of cat and mouse with her mysterious stalker.

Shattered Memories

Thursday, January 2, 8/7c

Starring: Helena Mattson and Corey Sevier

This project produced by Candlelight Media Group follows Kelly (Mattson), a woman who wakes up with her memories fractured following a car accident. Suspicious of those closest to her — her business partner, friend and husband, Dan (Sevier) — she'll try to uncover answers she needs before being hurt again.

A Deadly Price for Her Pretty Face

Friday, January 3, 8/7c

Starring: Cassie Howarth, Kevin Fonteyne, Shawn Pyfrom

Indy Entertainment produces this film about a young model and single mother named Amanda (Howarth) who is abducted by brothers Shawn (Fonteyne) and Tyler (Pyfrom) with the intention of selling her on a human trafficking site. Along the way, Amanda will use whatever means necessary to escape and make it home to her daughter.

The Baby Sitter's Revenge

Thursday, January 9, 8/7c

Starring: Aviva Mongillo and Bree Turner

Produced by Incendo, this tale of revenge follows Carrie (Mongillo) who discovers the neighborhood gossip Madeline (Turner) could be responsible for a recent scandal that involves her family. In a plot to exact revenge, Carrie plans to hold Madeline accountable even if that means exposing the woman's own secret. As Carrie gets closer to the truth, will Madeline's world fall apart?

Baby Monitor Murders

Friday, January 10, 8/7c

Starring: Natalie Sharp and Jon Cor

This Reel One Entertainment production follows Cassie (Sharp) a woman who while home on college break works as a babysitter. While working one night, she'll overhear what she believes is a murder plot. Could her employer be the one behind it?

Gone, Daughter Gone (wt)

Thursday, January 16, 8/7c

Starring: Paige Searcy and Andrea Bogart

In this film produced by The Cartel, Brooke (Searcy) befriends a new guy at the school where she just began as a student after moving with her mother Shannon (Bogart) and wealthy stepfather. When she's abducted from her home though, Shannon takes action in a mission to save her daughter.

The Daughter Stalker (wt)

Friday, January 17, 8/7c

Starring: Rosalie McIntire, Karynn Moore and Juliet Rusche

Produced by The Cartel, this film follows Carlyn (Moore), a woman who learns her estranged sister Nikki (McIntire) has passed away and named Carlyn guardian of her adopted daughter Zoey (Rusche). When she moves across the country to honor her sister's wishes, Carlyn quickly learns that not everyone is pleased that Nikki had a long-lost sister. When someone else wants custody of Zoey, Carlyn will be faced with a battle like no other.

Death by Friendship (wt)

Thursday, January 23, 8/7c

Starring: Natalie Brown, Sarah Fisher, Alexa Rose Steele and Reha Sandill

MarVista Entertainment's film focuses on Hope (Brown) and her daugher Lacy (Fisher) who seems to pulling away from her following divorce. When Lacy makes a new friend in Cassie (Steele), Hope is hopeful Lacy's back on track. The new friendship drives a wedge between Lacy and her best friend Harper (Sandill), and when Harper discovers secrets about Cassie's dark past, she tries to warn Hope. But when Hope shrugs off these concerns, will she be in for a dangerous surprise?

The Wrong House Sitter

Friday, January 24, 8/7c

Starring: Vivica A. Fox and Jason-Shane Scott

Starring and produced by Fox, she plays Deb, a successful editor who sends Dan (Scott) on assignment, but having recently moved into his dream home he's apprehensive. When he meets Kristin, he thinks he's found the perfect house sitter, but when she begins making herself comfortable and posing as his new girlfriend, Dan has a huge problem when the woman refuses to leave his home and life. Jeffrey Schenck and Barry Barnholtz serve as executive producers and David DeCoteau serves as a producer and director. Adam Rockoff penned the script.

Grand Theft Auto Girls

Thursday, January 30, 8/7c

Starring: Zoë Belkin, Samantha Helt, Tyler Hynes, Tanya Clarke and Jake Manley

Produced by Johnson Production Group, this movie follows Gail (Clarke), a mother who must help her daughter Emily (Belkin) escape the life of crime she's gotten herself into with a car theft scheme orchestrated by Emily's high school teacher.

Sinister Savior (wt)

Friday, January 31, 8/7c

Starring: Marci Miller and Kelly Blatz

From MarVista Entertainment, this film follows Karen (Miller), an ER doctor who is saved by handsome stranger Daniel (Blatz) after she's attacked on her way home. When Daniel is injured, she brings him back to her home, but her savior quickly causes suspicion when she learns the unstable man has a dark connection to her past.