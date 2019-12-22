Ian Ziering Hosts New Baking Competition ‘Food Network Challenge’

Fan-favorite competition series Food Network Challenge is back and better than ever with new host Ian Ziering (Beverly Hills, 90210).

Cake makers, bakers and sugar artists go head-to-head in pop culture-themed battles to create mind-blowing works of delicious art. The six-episode season kicks off Monday, December 23 on the Food Network.

The premiere episode features a celebration of the beloved holiday classic A Christmas Story, complete with over-the-top edible recreations of the iconic film’s most memorable moments.

Four top-notch cake artists compete. Judges Matt Allard, Keegan Gerhard and Claudia Sandoval will determine who wins $10,000 for their Christmas stocking, along with the title Food Network Challenge champion.

Upcoming episode themes include Back to the Future, Pokémon, Monopoly and The Wizard of Oz.

