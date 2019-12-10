'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Support Vanna White After First Hosting Gig

Viewers of fan favorite game show Wheel of Fortune were in for a new experience as co-host Vanna White stepped into primary hosting duties while Pat Sajak recovers from emergency surgery.

The game show fixture has been side-by-side with Sajak since the beginning, so it's only fitting that she'd fill-in while he's away. The role shift will last for the next couple of weeks as episodes resumed production without Sajak — he'll return once those weeks are up.

For some fans of the game show, it was a pleasant surprise as White stepped-up to usher contestants through the evening's game. Joined by a cast of Disney characters — Minnie Mouse stepped in for Vanna by the letters — it was an all around festive experience.

While some viewers noted White's nerves onscreen in the new role, others were singing her praises. Ahead of her hosting debut, White shared a tweet saying, "Tonight's my first night of hosting Wheel! I'm excited and nervous! Stay tuned!"

Tonight’s my first night of hosting Wheel! I’m excited and nervous! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/4Jsz3UePFp — Vanna White (@TheVannaWhite) December 9, 2019

Below, see what viewers were saying about White's first night as host and don't miss her continue in the role over the next few weeks.

'Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak Returns to Work Following Surgery The host took a three week break to recover after he suffered from a blocked intestine.

I worship only one queen and her name is Wheel of Fortune host, Vanna White. pic.twitter.com/oKyMPK3Tds — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) December 10, 2019

Minnie Mouse holding it down for Vanna White while she holds it down for Pat Sajak... #wheeloffortune pic.twitter.com/TXCr9uYrI6 — Al Bundy (@SirChris9779) December 10, 2019

10 Biggest American Game Show Winners (VIDEO) While we count down the days until the 'Greatest of All Time' tournament on 'Jeopardy,' see the 10 biggest game show winners in American TV history.

Vanna White and Minnie Mouse co-hosting Wheel of Fourtune?! I love it!!! pic.twitter.com/XyOSYVvRey — Rebecca Van Nosdall (@Van_Narwhal) December 10, 2019

For the first time in their 37-year history, #WheelOfFortune has a host other than Pat Sajak. Vanna White is filling in nicely. You can tell she was nervous, but who wouldn't be? You got this, Vanna. pic.twitter.com/YOlOX7fjg1 — Mike Timko-Lantern 🎃 (@Oh_TheHorror) December 10, 2019

Vanna White is hosting #WheelOfFortune tonight and Minnie Mouse is running the board! pic.twitter.com/AwwhVhKyLl — I gave my last braincell to a snowflake ❄️ (@ohnoslothattack) December 10, 2019

She’s getting her moment, Vanna coming in clutch, goodbye letter flipping! Shake off the nerves girl, you got this. #WheelOfFortune #VannaWhite pic.twitter.com/G1BXwYJiOk — Jess Camp (@JessCampYes) December 10, 2019

THIS IS AMAZING. GO VANNA GO!! I remember being little and watching #WheelofFortune with my family and thinking one day Vanna White should spin the wheel, and today was that day!! YES VANNA WOO! @changminniebb https://t.co/CrXY2Lg1Ht — Plz stan #Lucente 💜 (@LunaFiliae) December 10, 2019

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check your local listings