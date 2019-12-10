'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Support Vanna White After First Hosting Gig

Viewers of fan favorite game show Wheel of Fortune were in for a new experience as co-host Vanna White stepped into primary hosting duties while Pat Sajak recovers from emergency surgery.

The game show fixture has been side-by-side with Sajak since the beginning, so it's only fitting that she'd fill-in while he's away. The role shift will last for the next couple of weeks as episodes resumed production without Sajak — he'll return once those weeks are up.

For some fans of the game show, it was a pleasant surprise as White stepped-up to usher contestants through the evening's game. Joined by a cast of Disney characters — Minnie Mouse stepped in for Vanna by the letters — it was an all around festive experience.

While some viewers noted White's nerves onscreen in the new role, others were singing her praises. Ahead of her hosting debut, White shared a tweet saying, "Tonight's my first night of hosting Wheel! I'm excited and nervous! Stay tuned!"

Below, see what viewers were saying about White's first night as host and don't miss her continue in the role over the next few weeks.

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check your local listings