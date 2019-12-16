'NCIS' EP Reveals Details About the 'One Thing' Ziva Must Do

Last time we saw agent Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) — in the October 1 episode of NCIS — she told her former boss Gibbs (Mark Harmon, above, with de Pablo) there was "one thing" she still had to do before she could return home to her family.

Cue Gibbs' cell ringing, the caller ID reading "DiNozzo" and Ziva insisting she would be the one to tell her baby daddy Tony (Michael Weatherly) she's alive. Perhaps the fan favorite couple will get closer to reuniting after Gibbs’ team gets involved with that mysterious checklist item in the Tuesday, December 17 episode.

"The 'one thing' definitely isn't shopping at Target. It's a life-or-death situation for someone close to her," exec producer Steven Binder hints.

To save the day, Ziva and Gibbs will have to decode their own cryptic message before time runs out.

NCIS, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS