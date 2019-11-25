'Will & Grace' to Pay Tribute to 'I Love Lucy' in Final Season (PHOTO)

They've got some 'splainin' to do.

An upcoming episode in the final season of Will & Grace will be a tribute to I Love Lucy with "re-imagined versions of iconic scenes from the original series," Entertainment Weekly reports.

In three dream sequences, Will (Eric McCormack) will play Ricky Ricardo. Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes), and Karen (Megan Mullally) all take on the role of Lucy in a "Vitameatavegamin" scene, the chocolate factory, and grape stomping, respectively, and take turns as Fred and Ethel. The photo above offers a look at one such sequence.

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's daughter, Lucie Arnaz, will appear in the chocolate factory sequence. "I know my parents would be over the moon to be honored in this way and by such similar talents who bring the same kind of joy to audiences as they did in I Love Lucy," she said in a statement. "I'm thrilled to be invited to the party and will do my best to honor the memory of Elvia Allman's iconic performance."

The episode will air in 2020.

The cast celebrated this special episode on social media and shared a photo of everyone in costume. "We got some 'splainin' to do," McCormack wrote, while Messing's message read, "Dreams DO come true."

Break out the Vitameatavegamin! We are doing a special "I Love Lucy" themed episode! ❤️#WillandGrace #ILoveLucy pic.twitter.com/D8Bo1FjIcd — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) November 25, 2019

Messing also shared a behind-the-scenes look of her transformation into Lucy. "I can't wait until you see all the mind blowing work done by Costumes, Sets & Set Dressing, Props, et al when it airs next spring," she added.

Will & Grace, Thursdays, 9:30/8:30c, NBC