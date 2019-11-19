Former 'American Idol' Contestants to Get Second Chance During 2019 AMAs
American Idol is teaming up with the 2019 American Music Awards to give former contestants a chance to make it through to Hollywood ahead of the new season of the singing competition show.
Three fan-favorite artists from past seasons of Idol — Logan Johnson (Season 17), Layla Spring (Season 16), and Shawn Robinson (Season 17), as announced during Monday's Dancing With the Stars — will record an audition piece from Los Angeles' iconic Whiskey a Go Go.
Those performances will air during the 2019 AMAs on Sunday, November 24, on ABC, and viewers will then be able to vote one of them through to Hollywood at www.americanidol.com/vote through Monday, November 25, at 1 pm ET. The winner will be announced on Dancing With the Stars' finale on November 25 at 8 pm ET.
9 Singers Who Should've Won Their Seasons of 'American Idol' (PHOTOS)
Season 17's Alejandro Aranda isn't the only runner-up that people were upset about.
American Idol returns for a new season in February 2020, with Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie returning as judges, Ryan Seacrest as host, and Bobby Bones as in-house mentor. During its most recent season, it was the No. 1 entertaining broadcast program among adults 18-49, the most-watched show in its time slot, and the night's most social show.
Refresh yourself on the three former contestants with their original Idol auditions below:
Layla Spring (Season 16)
Logan Johnson (Season 17)
Shawn Robinson (Season 17)
2019 American Music Awards, Sunday, November 24, 8/7c, ABC
American Idol, February 2020, ABC