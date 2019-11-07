'Cosmos: Possible Worlds' Gets Long-Awaited Premiere Date at Nat Geo

The next chapter of Cosmos is (almost) here as National Geographic announced the next season of the series will arrive in spring 2020.

Nat Geo revealed Thursday — timed to what would've been Carl Sagan's 85th birthday on November 9 — that Cosmos: Possible Worlds will begin airing on the network on Monday, March 9, 2020. The new chapter will take viewers on an out-of-this-world trip through space and time across 13.8 billion years of cosmic evolution and racing into the future. All 13 episodes are co-written by Ann Druyan and Steven Soter.

Possible Worlds will be available in 172 countries in 43 languages. Following its run on Nat Geo, the new season will air on Fox this summer.

Cosmos has been airing for a global audience over the last 40 years. The previous season of the series was seen by over 135 million people across the globe. The Emmy-winning program from Druyan and fellow executive producers Seth MacFarlane, Brannon Braga and Jason Clark is hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

The new season will begin with deGrasse Tyson on the shores of the cosmic ocean as the show's "Ship of Imagination" and "Cosmic Calendar" return to bring viewers on a journey spanning worlds. Throughout its episodes, Cosmos: Possible Worlds will utilize VFX, animations, holograms and reenactments to highlight previously unknown worlds and heroes who help us understand life's voyage.

"This third season of Cosmos: Possible Worlds is our boldest yet," says Druyan. "The 'Ship of the Imagination' will carry us places we never dared to venture before: lost worlds and worlds to come, deep into the future and straight through that hole in the curtain masking other realities — and all of it rigorously informed by science and made real by lavish VFX."

"National Geographic is proud to be the world's leading destination for viewers who are passionate about science and exploration," says Courteney Monroe, president of global television networks at National Geographic. "Which is why we're excited for the next chapter of the most-beloved and most-watched science show to date, Cosmos, to return to our air. Cosmos: Possible Worlds takes complex themes from astrophysics, astronomy and anthropology and makes them accessible and entertaining for millions of people around the world to devour."

Get ready to kick off with the dawn of our universe and travel further into the future beyond the 2039 New York World's Fair in this exciting next chapter into the Cosmos story.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds, Premiere, Monday, March 9, 2020, National Geographic