'Limetown' Sneak Peek: Will Lia Stop Investigating? (VIDEO)

Has Lia's (Jessica Biel) investigation gone too far?

That's the question in Episode 7 of Limetown, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at Mark (Omar Elba) trying to get through to her.

At the end of Episode 6, Max Finlayson called Lia before he was executed. And after that murder, Mark thinks this investigation has gone too far and worries about their roles in the murders.

"We're not superheroes," he reminds Lia. "This is not okay." But will Lia agree to stop, considering one of the Limetown residents was her Uncle Emile (Stanley Tucci)?

Watch the clip below to see what she tells Mark and how Emile might factor into her decision.

In the first of two new episodes dropping Wednesday, "Acceptable Loss," Lia questions whether or not to continue the investigation after an unexpected visit.

The series is based on the hit podcast of the same name produced by Two-Up. It follows American Public Radio (APR) journalist Lia Haddock as she investigates the disappearance of over 300 people at a neuroscience research community in Tennessee.

Limetown, Wednesdays, 3/2c, Facebook Watch