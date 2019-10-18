The Military Justice System Is Analyzed in Starz Series 'Leavenworth'

From executive producers Paul Pawlowski, David Check, and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh comes a controversial true-crime story that plays out in the military justice system.

Clint Lorance is serving a 19-year sentence for murder at the United States Penitentiary, Leavenworth. The five-episode series, Leavenworth, premieres Sunday, October 20 on Starz.

While deployed in Afghanistan in July 2012, the former lieutenant ordered fire on three local men riding a motorcycle, killing two of them and outraging his platoon.

In a firsthand account of a soldier navigating the U.S. Army’s legal system, Lorance seeks to overturn his conviction, which provokes an emotional debate between supporters and detractors that rises to the national stage.

As determinations on Lorance’s fate unfold, questions probe not only the merits of his conviction but analyze the system at large, and they ultimately test the balance of guilt and innocence in the inscrutable circumstances of today’s wars.

Leavenworth, Premiere, Sunday, October 20, 9:30/8:30c, Starz

