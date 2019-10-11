The 'Charmed' Cast on How the 'Epic' New Season Shakes Everything Up (VIDEO)

The Elders are gone. In fact, they're dead as we saw in the first season finale of The CW's reboot of Charmed.

As Season 2 kicks off, the world is very much shaken up by new showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro (Salvation) as the Charmed Three — Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), and Mel (Melonie Diaz) — take on more worldly responsibilities left by the Elders.

They'll also find themselves moving away from their first season location of Hilltowne, Michigan, due to events that happen in the first minutes of the premiere. We'll get more intel on the backstory of Whitelighter Harry Greenwood (Rupert Evans) and we may also see some new powers emerge for the sisters. Plus, prepare for some new threats and very big new challenges!

Check out the video interview with the Charmed gang above for more scoop on what we'll be seeing, how the show will look and feel different, and just how much the world is shaken up for this new season.

Charmed, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, October 11, 8/7c, The CW