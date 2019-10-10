'Inside the Actors Studio' Returns on Its New Home of Ovation TV

Ovation TV will premiere the new season of award-winning master class on the craft of acting, Inside the Actors Studio, on Sunday, October 13. The iconic series will be filmed in its rightful home in NYC.

Host and guests for these brand new episodes will include Jane Lynch interviewing David Oyelowo, Alec Baldwin interviewing Henry Winkler, Kelsey Grammer interviewing director James Burrows, and Ellen Burstyn interviewing Al Pacino.

Also announced are Pedro Pascal interviewing Willem Dafoe, Greta Gerwig interviewing Laura Dern, and LaTanya Richardson Jackson interviewing Alfre Woodard.

We can also catch up on classic Inside The Actors Studio episodes Sundays on Ovation and on Ovation NOW.

Founding members Elia Kazan, Cheryl Crawford, and Robert Lewis conceived The Actors Studio in 1947 as a unique theatre workshop where professional actors, playwrights and directors gather together to work on their craft in private.

Inside the Actor’s Studio, Premiere, Sunday, October 13, 10/9c, Ovation TV