First Look: Donal Logue's PI Artie Banks & Dex's '70s Team-Up on 'Stumptown' (PHOTOS)

Dex (Cobie Smulders) teams up with a veteran PI played by an actor familiar with the cop world in Wednesday's episode of Stumptown. Might she get a better handle on being a PI from him?

Donal Logue (known for playing law enforcement on shows like Gotham, Terriers, and Law & Order: SVU) is guest-starring as veteran PI Artie Banks, from whom Dex seeks mentorship, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at their team-up. Is he the one who tells her they need to dress like the '70s? Check out the photos above and below to see the two ready to fight crime.

Elsewhere in the episode, Hoffman (Michael Ealy) becomes suspicious of Grey (Jake Johnson) after evidence proves he has a connection to a victim in his case. At the end of the previous episode, Hoffman found the body of Grey's old friend, who had paid him a visit and warned him that Frank was coming to collect his money.

Logue's previous TV credits also include Grounded for Life, Sons of Anarchy, ER and The Practice.

Stumptown, Wednesdays, 10/9c, ABC