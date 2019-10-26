Battle of the TV Christmas Movies: Hallmark Channel vs. Lifetime

Christmas is a time of peace … unless you love made-for-TV holiday movies and don't own a DVR.

As of Friday, October 25, Hallmark Channel and Lifetime are both airing Christmas flicks 24/7. But Saturday, the head-to-head battle officially begins when each network premieres an original movie at 8/7c.

Hallmark's first new "Countdown to Christmas" offering is Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses, featuring fan favorite Jill Wagner as a single mom reviving her career as an interior designer. She's hired to decorate the estate of a workaholic (Matthew Davis, above left, with Wagner) who may no longer want to be a grinch. Just like his matchmaker mom (Donna Mills), you'll root for the guaranteed happy ending.

Check Out Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' 2019 Christmas Movies (PHOTOS) Get all the details on the 16 new original movies that are part of 'Miracles of Christmas.'

Lifetime's "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" continues a weekend of music-themed premieres with The Road Home for Christmas. The plot sends two dueling piano partners (Marla Sokoloff and Rob Mayes) on a road trip from New Orleans to Akron, Ohio. Their chilly relationship heats up around Nashville, where they get the chance to perform with a superstar (Marie Osmond), whose rendition of "Sleigh Ride" is so good, you'll forget it's still October.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses, Movie Premiere, Saturday, October 26, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel

The Road Home for Christmas, Movie Premiere, Saturday, October 26, 8/7c, Lifetime