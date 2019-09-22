Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman Returns in 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' Trailer (VIDEO)

It's finally here. Nearly six years to the date after the finale episode of AMC's mega-hit Breaking Bad aired, the first full trailer for its follow-up film, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, debuted during the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast.

The Netflix project will premiere Friday, October 11 and be available for theatrical viewing that weekend, starting Friday and running through Sunday, October 13. In El Camino, Jesse Pinkman's (Aaron Paul) story continues and in the newly released trailer, fans are getting their first glimpse at the character since the show ended in 2013.

In August, the streamer revealed the premiere date and previewed the film with a brief teaser featuring one of Jesse's friends — Skinny Pete (Charles Baker). Following Jesse's escape from captivity, the gripping thriller of El Camino takes viewers on a ride like no other.

In order for Jesse to move forward with his life, he'll have to come to terms with his past. How he'll do that remains to be seen, though the trailer is giving some clues. Written and directed by Breaking Bad's creator Vince Gilligan, El Camino is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul.

In the brief new trailer, a radio reporter speaks about a recent shooting fans will recognize.

"A horrific scene with multiple victims," the newscaster begins. "It started when neighbors reported hearing hundreds of gunshots fired. When Albuquerque police arrived, they discovered the bodies of nine male victims, many shot multiple times. Veteran police officers calling the level of carnage, quote, staggering. Apparently a remote control machine gun was used in the killings. Investigators are searching for a person of interest who fled the scene. Anyone with information on this massacre is asked to call police immediately."

Don't miss the riveting look into the latest chapter of Gilligan's Bad universe and catch El Camino when it comes screeching into theaters and on Netflix this October.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Film Premiere, Friday, October 11, Netflix