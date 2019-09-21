Food Network's 'Halloween Baking Championship' Returns With Terrifying Desserts

Comedian John Henson hosts as eight talented bakers from across the U.S. create irresistibly spooky desserts for Halloween Baking Championship.

The bakers' skills are put to the test in two rounds of frighteningly delicious challenges when the Food Network series returns with more hauntingly delectable treats on Monday, September 23.

Judges Carla Hall, Katie Lee and Zac Young, join in to test the bakers, who must show off their skills over six episodes with terrifyingly delicious challenges. From skeleton desserts to monster madness, only one baker can frighten the competition for a chance to win the $25,000 grand prize and to be featured in Food Network Magazine.

Fans that can’t get enough of the scary competition, go behind the scenes with the digital companion series, Halloween Baking Championship: Extra Sweet. Spend a day with the judges as they are transformed into otherworldly creatures, and watch the crew build the sets and prep the pantry for the season’s creations.

Halloween Baking Championship, Season 5 Premiere, Monday, September 23, 9/8c, Food Network