First Look: The 'Stumptown' Cast Is Ready to Take on Criminals (PHOTO)

The stars of Stumptown are ready to get down to business.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the cast photo for the new ABC drama. Scroll down below to see Cobie Smulders (Dex Patrios), Camryn Manheim (Lieutenant Cosgrove), Michael Ealy (Detective Miles Hoffman), Jake Johnson (Grey McConnell), Tantoo Cardinal (Sue Lynn Blackbird), Cole Sibus (Ansel Parios), and Adrian Martinez (Tookie) against the backdrop of Portland.

The series is based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Greg Rucka and follows strong, assertive, and sharp-witted army veteran Dex, who has a complicated love life gambling debt, and brother to take care of. She's a great PI because of her military intelligence skills, but she ends up in the firing line of hardcore criminals. Plus, the police aren't exactly her biggest fans due to her unapologetic style.

Writer Jason Richman, Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad, Rucka, and the graphic novel's illustrators Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood produce the series.

Stumptown, Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 10/9c, ABC