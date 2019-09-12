'SNL' Adds New Cast Members Ahead of Season 45 Premiere

As one cast member departs, others are stepping in over at NBC's long-running sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live.

The network announced on September 12 that three new comedians will be joining the fan favorite late-night series as it heads into its landmark 45th season.

Despite fans' sadness over Leslie Jones's exit, Chloe Fineman, Shane Gillis and Bowen Yang are sure to intrigue when they make their Studio 8H debut.

As a New Face at the 2018 Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, Fineman was a huge hit and has been a regular performer at the Groundlings. Meanwhile, Gillis also was recognized as a New Face at the Just for Laughs Festival, in 2019.

When it comes to Bowen Yang, he's an in-house hire plucked from the SNL writing staff who is also known as the co-host of the "Las Culturistas" podcast. Yang also makes history as the show's first Asian cast member.

Saturday Nigh Live returns beginning September 28 with host Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish. Don't miss the latest additions on SNL this fall.

Saturday Night Live, Season 45 Premiere, Saturday, September 28, 11:30/10:30c Live, NBC