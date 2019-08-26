'Bluff City Law' Sneak Peek: Stars Tease Complicated Father-Daughter Relationship (VIDEO)

Fall is around the corner, which means its nearly debut time for many new titles on network TV. One of the crop of dramas this season is NBC's Bluff City Law.

The legal drama starring Jimmy Smits and Caitlin McGee tells a story of a strained relationship between a father and daughter who both have an affinity for delivering justice. In an exclusive featurette for TV Insider, Smits and McGee dive more deeply into their characters' bond and tease plenty of bumps in the road along the way.

Sydney Strait (McGee) is a top-notch lawyer who used to work at the family firm with her father Elijah (Smits) until their testy relationship changed things. When tragedy brings them back together upon the passing of her philanthropist mother, Sydney will be convinced by Elijah to rejoin the firm against her better judgement.

Even with her doubts, Sydney and Elijah will make a great team, if they can hold it together in the meantime. "This show is so much about Sydney and her dad," says McGee, plainly.

"Elijah Strait is an attorney, but he's a very kind of complicated guy," teases Smits of his character. "There's a lot of chinks in the armor. He is estranged from his daughter." But what caused the estrangement? Check out the featurette above, and don't miss Bluff City Law when it premieres this fall on NBC.

Bluff City Law, Series Premiere, Monday, September 23, 10/9c, NBC