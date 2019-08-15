Will 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Compete on 'Dancing With the Stars'?

Though her time as The Bachelorette just ended, it looks like there’s a good chance we’ll see Hannah Brown on another ABC reality show very soon.

Rumors began swirling a few weeks ago about the potential of Hannah being a contestant on the upcoming Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars, something the 24-year-old herself has been openly interested in.

In fact, while on Bachelorette alums Ali Fedotowsky and Rachel Lindsay’s podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour, on August 6, Hannah discussed the possibility of joining the competition show.

“Oh yeah, I would love to do that. I think that would be so fun. I’ve danced since I was two years old and then through high school I danced all the time at a dance studio. So I definitely have a few tricks up my sleeve if I was to compete for that Mirrorball Trophy. But I don’t know,” she shared.

She continued, “I think it would be a really good way for me to put my energy into something else right now. And I can be competitive, so I know I would give it my all, but we’ll see.”

While Hannah didn’t confirm nor deny the rumors, Bachelor spoiler Reality Steve recently revealed on his blog that she’s definitely going to be on this season.

“I’m here to tell you that Hannah is absolutely gonna be on DWTS this year. That should surprise no one,” he said on Wednesday, August 14.

“She’s the most popular female contestant in the history of this franchise if we’re going off IG followers. She’s off one of the more successful seasons they’ve ever had, and let’s be honest, it seems like Hannah and her personality are made for DWTS.”

The Season 28 cast will officially be announced on Wednesday, August 21 on Good Morning America, but if the rumors are true, Hannah will be the first female Bachelor franchise contestant to do DWTS since Melissa Rycroft won back in 2012.

Former Bachelorette Trista Sutter competed on the very first DWTS season in 2005, and former Bachelor stars Nick Viall, Chris Soules, Sean Lowe, and Jake Pavelka have also been on the show.

Not to mention, in Season 27, Bachelor in Paradise star Joe Amabile became the first male to compete on DWTS without being a former Bachelor lead.

Would you like to see Hannah on the upcoming season of DWTS? If so, who would you want her partnered with?

Dancing with the Stars, Season 28 Premiere, Monday, September 26, ABC