Valerie Bertinelli Hosts Food Network's 'Family Restaurant Rivals'

Food brings families together, especially families who work together running restaurants, serving up some of the best dishes across the country. But, beginning Monday, August 19 on Food Network, some of these families will compete on Family Restaurant Rivals to prove their recipes are better than all the rest.

Emmy-winning Valerie Bertinelli hosts the action of this culinary competition where family pride and $10,000 are on the line.

They must endure real-life restaurant curveballs and please a panel of rotating judges including Kardea Brown, Jason Fullilove, Ray Garcia, Alex Guarnaschelli, Robert Irvine, Clinton Kelly, Antonia Lofaso, Bricia Lopez, Simon Majumdar, Christian Petroni, Courtney Rada, Aarti Sequeira and Jet Tila. They all will serve up delicious dishes, but only one family will be crowned the winner.

In each episode, three families face off in two rounds of challenges requiring them to overcome obstacles and unpredictable twists, without letting family dynamics get in the way of success.

Throughout the hour-long episodes, the competing teams tackle challenges from elevating childhood classics, to putting their own spin on meat and potatoes, and whipping up guilty pleasure desserts in their bid for the grand prize.

Family Restaurant Rivals, Premiere, Monday, August 19, 10/9c, Food Network