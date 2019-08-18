Revisit 'The Addams Family' — Stream All 64 Episodes Now on Amazon Prime Video

They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky, they're altogether ooky — and The Addams Family is available to stream. (Snap! Snap!)

This summer Prime Video landed all 64 episodes of ABC's classic 1964–66 sitcom about the eccentric Addams clan: patriarch Gomez, his raven-haired wife, Morticia (John Astin and Carolyn Jones, above), oddball daughter Wednesday (Lisa Loring), somewhat normal son Pugsley (Ken Weatherwax), morbid Uncle Fester (Jackie Coogan) and imposing butler Lurch (Ted Cassidy).

The humor stems from these outcasts dealing with the (often shocked) outside world: Watch for Thing snatching letters from the mailman at their mansion! But the heart and soul of the show remain Astin and Jones, whose banter gave the series its spark.

As TV Guide Magazine noted in a 1964 cover story, "Together, they constitute a sort of [Greta] Garbo–[John] Gilbert of the Ghouls."

That's not creepy or kooky — that's just chemistry.

The Addams Family, Seasons 1 & 2, Streaming now, Amazon Prime Video