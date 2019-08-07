From Big Sky Montana, HGTV Brings New Home Reno Series 'Mountain Mamas'

Families with a passion for the great outdoors love Montana for its picturesque mountain vistas and wide-open spaces. Real estate mavens Jackie Wickens and Trecie Wheat Hughes help their clients make their dream a reality in the new HGTV series Mountain Mamas, premiering Saturday, August 10.

The series features the busy moms who work with buyers to find reasonably priced properties in need of a little help. Fueled by their Montana pride and fun friendship, along with Jackie’s extensive construction background and Trecie’s keen design sense, they tackle each project with unbridled energy and creative commitment.

Viewers will be wowed throughout the season with custom design elements including a river rock tiled master shower, an outdoor living room complete with fireplace, and a media room with a vintage movie theater vibe.

“A lot of people dream of living in Montana,” said Trecie. “We help buyers moving here get into their dream home.”

“But living in a place this beautiful comes with a cost,” added Jackie. “If you’re willing to look at a property that has potential, the price drops dramatically.”

In the premiere episode, Jackie and Trecie help a mother and her young daughter who recently moved back to Montana. When they choose a severely rundown rancher with plenty of land and stunning mountain views, Jackie and Trecie completely overhaul the property and incorporate beautiful rustic design elements, including a corrugated steel ceiling. They also incorporate barnwood accent walls and a fireplace crafted from local stone with a reclaimed wood mantle.

Mountain Mamas, Premiere, Saturday, August 10, 11/10c, HGTV