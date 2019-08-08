Netflix's 'The Family' Reveals How the Fellowship Pulls the Strings in D.C.

Pop quiz: Who holds the most power in Washington, D.C.? If you said the president or the speaker of the House, you'd be wrong.

According to the new five-part docuseries, The Family, the ones pulling the strings are the Fellowship, a covert religious and political group that's been around for nearly 80 years.

Through investigative reporting, interviews and scripted reenactments, director Jess Moss reveals how this organization — known for sponsoring the annual National Prayer Breakfast — has wielded its influence quietly behind the scenes for decades.

Journalist Jeff Sharlet, who has written two books about the Fellowship, calls them "an invisible organization hiding in plain sight."

The Family, Docuseries Premiere, Friday, August 9, Netflix