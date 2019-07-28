Your Full Schedule for TCM's 'Summer Under the Stars' 2019 Movie Event

Turner Classic Movies is featuring a different star each day, all month long in August with Summer Under the Stars.

Scroll down for the full 2019 movie schedule. (All film times are EST.)

6:00 AM      That Certain Woman (1937)
7:45 AM      The Mad Miss Manton (1938)
9:15 AM      Let Us Live (1939)
10:30 AM     Young Mr. Lincoln (1939)
12:15 PM      The Long Night (1947)
2:00 PM      The Fugitive (1947)
3:45 PM      Mister Roberts (1955)
6:00 PM       The Wrong Man (1956)
8:00 PM      The Lady Eve (1941)
10:00 PM     12 Angry Men (1957)
12:00 AM     Yours, Mine and Ours (1968)
2:00 AM      The Grapes of Wrath (1940)
4:30 AM      The Rounders (1965)

6:00 AM      Rich Man, Poor Girl (1938)
7:15 AM      Spring Madness (1938)
8:30 AM      Within the Law (1939)
9:45 AM     Fast and Furious(1939)
11:15 AM     H.M. Pulham, Esq. (1941)
1:15 PM    Pierre of the Plains (1942)
2:30 PM      Susan And God(1940)
4:30 PM      Tender Comrade (1943)
6:15 PM      The Facts of Life(1960)
8:00 PM      The Philadelphia Story (1940)
10:00 PM     The Uninvited (1944)
12:00 AM     Our Wife (1941)
2:00 AM      Married Bachelor (1941)
3:30 AM      Blackmail (1939)
5:00 AM      Free and Easy (1941)

6:00 AM      Julius Caesar (1953)
8:00 AM      Reflections in a Golden Eye (1967)
10:00 AM    The Fugitive Kind (1960)
12:15 PM     Morituri (1965)
2:30 PM      Mutiny on the Bounty (1962)
5:45 PM      Streetcar Named Desire, A (1951)
8:00 PM      On the Waterfront (1954)
10:00 PM     The Wild One (1953)
11:30 PM     Guys and Dolls (1955)
2:15 AM      Dry White Season, A (1989)
4:15 AM      The Freshman (1990)

6:00 AM      Adventure in Baltimore (1949)
7:30 AM      Honeymoon (1947)
9:00 AM     That Hagen Girl (1947)
10:30 AM    Almost a Bride(1949)
12:15 PM    Kathleen (1941)
2:00 PM      The Story Of Seabiscuit (1949)
3:45 PM      Fort Apache (1948)
6:00 PM      The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer (1947)
8:00 PM      Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm (1938)
9:30 PM     Wee Willie Winkie (1937)
11:30 PM     Susannah of the Mounties (1939)
1:00 AM      The Poor Little Rich Girl (1936)
2:30 AM      Heidi (1937)
4:15 AM      The Little Princess (1939)

6:00 AM      Arsene Lupin Returns (1938)
7:30 AM    Fast Company (1938)
9:00 AM      Tell No Tales (1939)
10:30 AM    There's Always a Woman (1938)
12:00 PM   There's That Woman Again (1938)
1:30 PM      Mary Burns, Fugitive (1935)
3:00 PM     The Shining Hour (1938)
4:30 PM      That Uncertain Feeling (1941)
6:00 PM      Woman's Face, A (1941)
8:00 PM      Ninotchka(1939)
10:00 PM    I Met Him in Paris (1937)
11:45 PM     Third Finger, Left Hand(1940)
1:30 AM      I Never Sang for My Father (1970)
3:30 AM      Being There (1979)

6:00 AM      Swing Fever (1943)
7:30 AM      Studio Visit (1946)
7:45 AM     Panama Hattie (1942
9:30 AM      I Dood It (1943)
11:30 AM     Duchess of Idaho (1950)
1:30 PM     Two Girls and a Sailor (1944)
3:45 PM     Ziegfeld Follies (1946)
5:45 PM      Words and Music (1948)
8:00 PM     Stormy Weather (1943)
9:30 PM      The Duke Is Tops (1938)
11:00 PM   Cabin in the Sky(1943)
1:00 AM    Broadway Rhythm (1944)
3:15 AM    Till the Clouds Roll By (1946)

6:00 AM     After the Thin Man (1936)
8:00 AM      No Time for Comedy (1940)
10:00 AM    The Stratton Story (1949)
12:00 PM     The Naked Spur (1953)
2:00 PM      The Man From Laramie (1955)
4:00 PM     The Mortal Storm (1940)
6:00 PM      The Shop Around the Corner(1940)
8:00 PM     Harvey (1950)
10:00 PM     Anatomy Of A Murder (1959)
1:00 AM     The Spirit of St. Louis (1957)
3:30 AM    Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)

6:00 AM    The Bribe (1949)
8:00 AM      The Great Sinner (1949)
10:00 AM     Show Boat (1951)
12:00 PM     Ride, Vaquero! (1953)
2:00 PM      Mogambo (1953)
4:00 PM     Knights of the Round Table (1953)
6:00 PM    Bhowani Junction (1956)
9:15 PM      The Killers (1946)
11:15 PM     Pandora and the Flying Dutchman (1951)
1:30 AM     The Barefoot Contessa (1954)
4:00 AM    The Angel Wore Red (1960)

6:00 AM      Merton Of The Movies(1947)
7:30 AM      The Great Diamond Robbery (1953)
8:45 AM      The Show-Off (1946)
10:15 AM     Watch the Birdie (1951)
11:30 AM     Southern Yankee, A (1948)
1:15 PM      Ship Ahoy (1942)
3:00 PM      Texas Carnival (1951)
4:30 PM      Bathing Beauty (1944)
6:15 PM      Neptune's Daughter (1949)
8:00 PM      Whistling In The Dark (1941)
9:30 PM      Whistling in Dixie (1942)
11:00 PM     Whistling In Brooklyn (1943)
12:30 AM    The Yellow Cab Man (1950)
2:15 AM      Du Barry Was a Lady (1943)
4:15 AM      The Clown (1953)

6:00 AM      The Toast of New Orleans (1950)
8:00 AM      Singin' in the Rain (1952)
10:00 AM     Latin Lovers (1953)
12:00 PM     Fort Vengeance (1953)
1:45 PM      Seven Cities of Gold (1955)
3:45 PM     The Lieutenant Wore Skirts (1956)
5:45 PM      Summer and Smoke (1961)
8:00 PM      Popi (1969)
10:00 PM    West Side Story (1961)
12:45 AM    The Ritz (1976)
2:30 AM     Marlowe (1969)
4:15 AM      Carnal Knowledge(1971)

6:00 AM      The Petrified Forest (1936)
7:30 AM      All Through the Night (1942)
9:30 AM      Action in the North Atlantic (1943)
12:00 PM     Passage to Marseille (1944)
2:00 PM      The Big Sleep (1946)
4:00 PM     The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)
6:15 PM     In a Lonely Place (1950)
8:00 PM      The African Queen (1951)
10:00 PM    The Caine Mutiny (1954)
12:15 AM     Dark Passage (1947)
2:15 AM      They Drive by Night (1940)
4:00 AM     High Sierra (1941)

6:00 AM     Walking on Air (1936)
7:30 AM    There Goes My Girl (1937)
9:00 AM      Maisie(1939)
10:30 AM     Congo Maisie(1940)
12:00 PM     Gold Rush Maisie (1940)
1:30 PM     Maisie Was a Lady (1941)
3:00 PM     Ringside Maisie (1941)
5:00 PM      Shadow on the Wall(1950)
6:30 PM     The Blue Gardenia(1953)
8:00 PM      Letter to Three Wives, A (1948)
10:00 PM   Cry 'Havoc'(1944)
12:00 AM     The Whales of August(1987)
2:00 AM     Nancy Goes To Rio(1950)
4:00 AM     April Showers(1948)

6:00 AM      Another Face(1935)
7:15 AM      Barbary Coast(1935)
9:00 AM      Billy the Kid(1941)
10:45 AM    American Romance, An (1944)
1:00 PM      The Beginning or the End (1947)
3:00 PM     Impact(1949)
5:00 PM     Cry in the Night, A (1956)
6:30 PM     The Quatermass Xperiment(1956)
8:00 PM      The Great McGinty(1940)
9:30 PM    Beau Geste(1939)
11:45 PM    The Glass Key(1942)
1:30 AM      Hangmen Also Die (1943)
4:00 AM      Heaven Only Knows (1947)

6:00 AM      The Night Visitor(1971)
7:45 AM      Lost Horizon (1972)
10:15 AM     The Abdication (1974)
12:00 PM   Zandy's Bride (1974)
2:00 PM      The Emigrants(1971)
4:30 PM      The New Land (1973)
8:00 PM    Liv & Ingmar(2012)
9:45 PM     Autumn Sonata(1978)
11:30 PM    Hour of the Wolf (1968)
1:15 AM     Persona (1967)
3:00 AM      Scenes From A Marriage (1973)

6:00 AM      Teresa(1951)
8:00 AM     Cry Terror! (1958)
9:45 AM      The Loved One (1965)
12:00 PM    The Unholy Wife (1957)
2:00 PM     Back From Eternity (1956)
4:00 PM      The Sergeant (1968)
6:00 PM      Al Capone (1959)
8:00 PM     In the Heat of the Night (1967)
10:00 PM    Fistful of Dynamite, A (1972)
12:30 AM     The Big Knife (1955)
2:30 AM      The Harder They Fall (1956)
4:30 AM    Run Of The Arrow (1957)

6:00 AM      Ann Vickers (1933)
7:30 AM     The Age of Innocence (1934)
9:00 AM    If I Were Free(1934)
10:15 AM     Sweet Adeline (1935)
12:00 PM      Show Boat(1936)
2:00 PM    Joy of Living (1938)
4:00 PM    Love Affair (1939)
5:45 PM      Penny Serenade (1941)
8:00 PM      The Awful Truth (1937)
9:45 PM     I Remember Mama (1948)
12:15 AM     When Tomorrow Comes (1939)
2:00 AM      High, Wide, And Handsome (1937)
4:00 AM      Over 21 (1945)

6:00 AM     Footsteps in the Dark (1941)
8:00 AM      Northern Pursuit (1943)
10:00 AM     The Master of Ballantrae (1953)
11:45 AM    The Sea Hawk (1940)
2:00 PM      The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)
4:00 PM     The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939)
6:00 PM      Santa Fe Trail (1940)
8:00 PM      Captain Blood (1935)
10:15 PM     Gentleman Jim (1942)
12:15 AM     The Dawn Patrol (1938)
2:15 AM      Dodge City (1939)
4:15 AM  Cry Wolf(1947)

6:00 AM      Robin and Marian (1976)
8:00 AM      Green Mansions (1959)
9:45 AM      The Nun's Story (1959)
12:30 PM     The Children's Hour (1961)
2:30 PM      Love in the Afternoon (1957)
5:00 PM      My Fair Lady (1964)
8:00 PM      Sabrina (1954)
10:00 PM    Funny Face (1957)
12:00 AM     Charade(1963)
2:00 AM      Paris When It Sizzles (1963)
4:00 AM      Wait Until Dark (1967)

6:00 AM     Battling Butler (1926)
7:30 AM      The Cameraman (1928)
9:00 AM    Spite Marriage (1929)
10:30 AM    Doughboys(1930)
12:00 PM     Parlor, Bedroom and Bath (1931)
1:15 PM     Sidewalks of New York (1931)
2:30 PM      The Passionate Plumber (1932)
4:00 PM     In the Good Old Summertime (1949)
6:00 PM      How to Stuff a Wild Bikini (1965)
8:00 PM     The Great Buster: A Celebration (2018)
10:00 PM     The General (1927)
11:30 PM    Sherlock Jr. (1924)
12:30 AM    The Great Buster: A Celebration (2018)
2:30 AM      Seven Chances (1925)
3:45 AM      Steamboat Bill Jr. (1928)
5:00 AM      The Navigator (1924)

6:00 AM      Trial (1955)
8:00 AM      Flight of the Doves (1971)
10:00 AM     Till The End of Time (1946)
12:00 PM     The Enchanted Cottage (1945)
2:00 PM      Gentleman's Agreement (1947)
4:00 PM      Mother Didn't Tell Me (1950)
5:45 PM      Susan Slade (1961)
8:00 PM      Summer Place, A (1959)
10:30 PM     Tree Grows in Brooklyn, A (1945)
12:45 AM     Friendly Persuasion (1956)
3:00 AM      Invitation (1952)
4:30 AM     Callaway Went Thataway (1951)

6:00 AM      The Most Dangerous Game (1932)
7:15 AM      Bed of Roses (1933)
8:45 AM      Gambling Lady (1934)
10:00 AM     The Richest Girl in the World (1934)
11:30 AM     Dead End (1937)
1:15 PM      Primrose Path (1940)
3:00 PM      Wichita (1955)
4:30 PM      Colorado Territory (1949)
6:30 PM     The Palm Beach Story (1942)
8:00 PM     Sullivan's Travels (1942)
9:45 PM     The More the Merrier (1943)
11:45 PM     Union Pacific (1939)
2:15 AM      Ride the High Country (1962)
4:15 AM      Stars in My Crown (1950)

6:00 AM      The Idle Rich (1929)
7:30 AM      The Bishop Murder Case (1930)
9:00 AM      The Girl Said No (1930)
10:45 AM     Sins of the Children (1930)
12:15 PM     Way For A Sailor (1930)
1:45 PM      Gentleman's Fate (1931)
3:30 PM      Men Call It Love (1931)
5:00 PM      Stepping Out (1931)
6:30 PM      Red-Headed Woman (1932)
8:00 PM      Freaks (1932)
9:15 PM      The Thirteenth Chair (1929)
10:45 PM     Way Out West (1930)
12:15 AM     The Big House (1930)
2:00 AM     Island of Lost Souls (1932)
3:30 AM     The Phantom of Paris (1931)
4:45 AM     Yellow Dust (1936)

6:00 AM      Damsel In Distress, A (1937)
8:00 AM      Broadway Melody Of 1940 (1940)
10:00 AM     You Were Never Lovelier (1942)
12:00 PM     Easter Parade (1948)
2:00 PM      Three Little Words (1950)
4:00 PM      Royal Wedding (1951)
6:00 PM      The Band Wagon (1953)
8:00 PM      Top Hat (1935)
10:00 PM     Swing Time (1936)
12:00 AM     The Gay Divorcee (1934)
2:00 AM      Follow the Fleet (1936)
4:00 AM      Roberta (1935)

6:00 AM      The Sheepman (1958)
7:30 AM      Two Loves (1961)
9:30 AM      Woman Times Seven (1967)
11:30 AM     Two For The Seesaw (1962)
1:30 PM      The Trouble with Harry (1955)
3:30 PM      Some Came Running (1958)
6:00 PM      Gambit (1967)
8:00 PM      Terms of Endearment (1983)
10:30 PM     Steel Magnolias (1989)
12:45 AM     Sweet Charity (1969)
3:30 AM      The Yellow Rolls-Royce (1964)

6:00 AM      The Tiger Makes Out (1967)
7:45 AM      Hero (1992)
9:45 AM      Death of a Salesman (1985)
12:15 PM     Hook (1991)
2:45 PM      Papillon (1973)
5:30 PM      Tootsie (1982)
8:00 PM      The Graduate (1967)
10:00 PM     Marathon Man (1976)
12:15 AM     Midnight Cowboy (1969)
2:15 AM      Straight Time (1978)
4:15 AM      Agatha (1979)

6:00 AM      Beau Brummel (1924)
8:15 AM      The Runaway Bride (1930)
9:45 AM      Behind Office Doors (1931)
11:15 AM     Smart Woman (1931)
12:30 PM     Successful Calamity, A (1932)
2:00 PM      Red Dust (1932)
3:30 PM      The Little Giant (1933)
5:00 PM      The Case of the Howling Dog (1934)
6:30 PM      Paradise For Three (1938)
8:00 PM      The Maltese Falcon (1941)
10:00 PM     Dodsworth (1936)
12:00 AM     The Great Lie (1941)
2:00 AM      Return to Peyton Place (1961)
4:15 AM      Kiss Before Dying, A (1956)

6:00 AM      Three Godfathers (1936)
7:30 AM     Come And Get It (1936)
9:45 AM      Northwest Passage (1940)
12:00 PM     Nobody Lives Forever (1946)
2:00 PM      The Green Promise (1949)
3:30 PM      Good-Bye, My Lady (1956)
5:30 PM      Rio Bravo (1959)
8:00 PM      The Westerner (1940)
10:00 PM     Home in Indiana (1944)
12:00 AM     To Have and Have Not (1944)
2:00 AM      Sergeant York (1941)
4:30 AM      Blood On The Moon (1948)

6:00 AM      The Knight Is Young (1938)
6:30 AM      High Barbaree (1947)
8:15 AM      Little Women (1949)
10:30 AM     The Reformer and the Redhead (1950)
12:15 PM     Right Cross (1950)
2:00 PM      The Girl In White (1952)
4:00 PM      Executive Suite (1954)
6:00 PM      The Opposite Sex (1956)
8:00 PM      Good News (1947)
10:00 PM     Two Sisters From Boston (1946)
12:00 AM     Too Young to Kiss (1951)
2:00 AM      The Bride Goes Wild (1948)
4:00 AM      The Sailor Takes a Wife (1945)

6:00 AM      Strictly Dishonorable (1931)
8:00 AM      Downstairs (1932)
9:30 AM      I Found Stella Parish (1935)
11:00 AM     The Casino Murder Case (1935)
12:30 PM     Captain Fury (1939)
2:30 PM      Confessions of a Nazi Spy (1939)
4:30 PM      Uncertain Glory (1944)
6:30 PM      Deadline at Dawn (1946)
8:00 PM      Watch on the Rhine (1943)
10:00 PM     The Lady Vanishes (1938)
12:00 AM     Experiment Perilous (1944)
2:00 AM      The Three Musketeers (1935)
4:00 AM      Little Women (1933)

6:00 AM      I Thank a Fool (1962)
8:00 AM      The Honey Pot (1967)
10:30 AM     Stolen Hours (1963)
12:30 PM     Ada (1961)
2:30 PM      They Won't Believe Me (1947)
4:00 PM      The Lusty Men (1952)
6:00 PM      My Foolish Heart (1949)
8:00 PM      I'll Cry Tomorrow (1955)
10:15 PM     House of Strangers (1949)
12:15 AM     With a Song in My Heart (1952)
2:30 AM      Smash-Up, the Story of a Woman (1947)
4:45 AM      Girls on Probation (1938)

6:00 AM      The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946)
8:00 AM      Young Man with a Horn (1950)
10:00 AM     Along the Great Divide (1951)
11:30 AM     The Big Sky (1952)
2:00 PM      The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)
4:00 PM      Lust for Life (1956)
6:15 PM      Town Without Pity (1962)
8:00 PM      Spartacus (1960)
11:30 PM     The Vikings (1958)
1:30 AM      Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
3:45 AM      There Was a Crooked Man (1970)