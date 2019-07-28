Your Full Schedule for TCM's 'Summer Under the Stars' 2019 Movie Event
Turner Classic Movies is featuring a different star each day, all month long in August with Summer Under the Stars.
Scroll down for the full 2019 movie schedule. (All film times are EST.)
6:00 AM That Certain Woman (1937)
7:45 AM The Mad Miss Manton (1938)
9:15 AM Let Us Live (1939)
10:30 AM Young Mr. Lincoln (1939)
12:15 PM The Long Night (1947)
2:00 PM The Fugitive (1947)
3:45 PM Mister Roberts (1955)
6:00 PM The Wrong Man (1956)
8:00 PM The Lady Eve (1941)
10:00 PM 12 Angry Men (1957)
12:00 AM Yours, Mine and Ours (1968)
2:00 AM The Grapes of Wrath (1940)
4:30 AM The Rounders (1965)
6:00 AM Rich Man, Poor Girl (1938)
7:15 AM Spring Madness (1938)
8:30 AM Within the Law (1939)
9:45 AM Fast and Furious(1939)
11:15 AM H.M. Pulham, Esq. (1941)
1:15 PM Pierre of the Plains (1942)
2:30 PM Susan And God(1940)
4:30 PM Tender Comrade (1943)
6:15 PM The Facts of Life(1960)
8:00 PM The Philadelphia Story (1940)
10:00 PM The Uninvited (1944)
12:00 AM Our Wife (1941)
2:00 AM Married Bachelor (1941)
3:30 AM Blackmail (1939)
5:00 AM Free and Easy (1941)
6:00 AM Julius Caesar (1953)
8:00 AM Reflections in a Golden Eye (1967)
10:00 AM The Fugitive Kind (1960)
12:15 PM Morituri (1965)
2:30 PM Mutiny on the Bounty (1962)
5:45 PM Streetcar Named Desire, A (1951)
8:00 PM On the Waterfront (1954)
10:00 PM The Wild One (1953)
11:30 PM Guys and Dolls (1955)
2:15 AM Dry White Season, A (1989)
4:15 AM The Freshman (1990)
6:00 AM Adventure in Baltimore (1949)
9:00 AM That Hagen Girl (1947)
10:30 AM Almost a Bride(1949)
12:15 PM Kathleen (1941)
2:00 PM The Story Of Seabiscuit (1949)
3:45 PM Fort Apache (1948)
6:00 PM The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer (1947)
8:00 PM Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm (1938)
9:30 PM Wee Willie Winkie (1937)
11:30 PM Susannah of the Mounties (1939)
1:00 AM The Poor Little Rich Girl (1936)
2:30 AM Heidi (1937)
4:15 AM The Little Princess (1939)
6:00 AM Arsene Lupin Returns (1938)
7:30 AM Fast Company (1938)
9:00 AM Tell No Tales (1939)
10:30 AM There's Always a Woman (1938)
12:00 PM There's That Woman Again (1938)
1:30 PM Mary Burns, Fugitive (1935)
3:00 PM The Shining Hour (1938)
4:30 PM That Uncertain Feeling (1941)
6:00 PM Woman's Face, A (1941)
8:00 PM Ninotchka(1939)
10:00 PM I Met Him in Paris (1937)
11:45 PM Third Finger, Left Hand(1940)
1:30 AM I Never Sang for My Father (1970)
3:30 AM Being There (1979)
6:00 AM Swing Fever (1943)
7:30 AM Studio Visit (1946)
7:45 AM Panama Hattie (1942
9:30 AM I Dood It (1943)
11:30 AM Duchess of Idaho (1950)
1:30 PM Two Girls and a Sailor (1944)
3:45 PM Ziegfeld Follies (1946)
5:45 PM Words and Music (1948)
8:00 PM Stormy Weather (1943)
9:30 PM The Duke Is Tops (1938)
11:00 PM Cabin in the Sky(1943)
1:00 AM Broadway Rhythm (1944)
3:15 AM Till the Clouds Roll By (1946)
6:00 AM After the Thin Man (1936)
8:00 AM No Time for Comedy (1940)
10:00 AM The Stratton Story (1949)
12:00 PM The Naked Spur (1953)
2:00 PM The Man From Laramie (1955)
4:00 PM The Mortal Storm (1940)
6:00 PM The Shop Around the Corner(1940)
8:00 PM Harvey (1950)
10:00 PM Anatomy Of A Murder (1959)
1:00 AM The Spirit of St. Louis (1957)
3:30 AM Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)
6:00 AM The Bribe (1949)
8:00 AM The Great Sinner (1949)
10:00 AM Show Boat (1951)
12:00 PM Ride, Vaquero! (1953)
2:00 PM Mogambo (1953)
4:00 PM Knights of the Round Table (1953)
6:00 PM Bhowani Junction (1956)
8:00 PM Ava Gardner, the Gipsy of Hollywood (2017)
9:15 PM The Killers (1946)
11:15 PM Pandora and the Flying Dutchman (1951)
1:30 AM The Barefoot Contessa (1954)
4:00 AM The Angel Wore Red (1960)
6:00 AM Merton Of The Movies(1947)
7:30 AM The Great Diamond Robbery (1953)
8:45 AM The Show-Off (1946)
10:15 AM Watch the Birdie (1951)
11:30 AM Southern Yankee, A (1948)
1:15 PM Ship Ahoy (1942)
3:00 PM Texas Carnival (1951)
4:30 PM Bathing Beauty (1944)
6:15 PM Neptune's Daughter (1949)
8:00 PM Whistling In The Dark (1941)
9:30 PM Whistling in Dixie (1942)
11:00 PM Whistling In Brooklyn (1943)
12:30 AM The Yellow Cab Man (1950)
2:15 AM Du Barry Was a Lady (1943)
4:15 AM The Clown (1953)
6:00 AM The Toast of New Orleans (1950)
8:00 AM Singin' in the Rain (1952)
10:00 AM Latin Lovers (1953)
12:00 PM Fort Vengeance (1953)
1:45 PM Seven Cities of Gold (1955)
3:45 PM The Lieutenant Wore Skirts (1956)
5:45 PM Summer and Smoke (1961)
8:00 PM Popi (1969)
10:00 PM West Side Story (1961)
12:45 AM The Ritz (1976)
2:30 AM Marlowe (1969)
4:15 AM Carnal Knowledge(1971)
6:00 AM The Petrified Forest (1936)
7:30 AM All Through the Night (1942)
9:30 AM Action in the North Atlantic (1943)
12:00 PM Passage to Marseille (1944)
2:00 PM The Big Sleep (1946)
4:00 PM The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)
6:15 PM In a Lonely Place (1950)
8:00 PM The African Queen (1951)
10:00 PM The Caine Mutiny (1954)
12:15 AM Dark Passage (1947)
2:15 AM They Drive by Night (1940)
4:00 AM High Sierra (1941)
6:00 AM Walking on Air (1936)
7:30 AM There Goes My Girl (1937)
9:00 AM Maisie(1939)
10:30 AM Congo Maisie(1940)
12:00 PM Gold Rush Maisie (1940)
1:30 PM Maisie Was a Lady (1941)
3:00 PM Ringside Maisie (1941)
5:00 PM Shadow on the Wall(1950)
6:30 PM The Blue Gardenia(1953)
8:00 PM Letter to Three Wives, A (1948)
10:00 PM Cry 'Havoc'(1944)
12:00 AM The Whales of August(1987)
2:00 AM Nancy Goes To Rio(1950)
4:00 AM April Showers(1948)
6:00 AM Another Face(1935)
7:15 AM Barbary Coast(1935)
9:00 AM Billy the Kid(1941)
10:45 AM American Romance, An (1944)
1:00 PM The Beginning or the End (1947)
3:00 PM Impact(1949)
5:00 PM Cry in the Night, A (1956)
6:30 PM The Quatermass Xperiment(1956)
8:00 PM The Great McGinty(1940)
9:30 PM Beau Geste(1939)
11:45 PM The Glass Key(1942)
1:30 AM Hangmen Also Die (1943)
4:00 AM Heaven Only Knows (1947)
6:00 AM The Night Visitor(1971)
7:45 AM Lost Horizon (1972)
10:15 AM The Abdication (1974)
12:00 PM Zandy's Bride (1974)
2:00 PM The Emigrants(1971)
4:30 PM The New Land (1973)
8:00 PM Liv & Ingmar(2012)
9:45 PM Autumn Sonata(1978)
11:30 PM Hour of the Wolf (1968)
1:15 AM Persona (1967)
3:00 AM Scenes From A Marriage (1973)
6:00 AM Teresa(1951)
8:00 AM Cry Terror! (1958)
9:45 AM The Loved One (1965)
12:00 PM The Unholy Wife (1957)
2:00 PM Back From Eternity (1956)
4:00 PM The Sergeant (1968)
6:00 PM Al Capone (1959)
8:00 PM In the Heat of the Night (1967)
10:00 PM Fistful of Dynamite, A (1972)
12:30 AM The Big Knife (1955)
2:30 AM The Harder They Fall (1956)
4:30 AM Run Of The Arrow (1957)
6:00 AM Ann Vickers (1933)
7:30 AM The Age of Innocence (1934)
9:00 AM If I Were Free(1934)
10:15 AM Sweet Adeline (1935)
12:00 PM Show Boat(1936)
2:00 PM Joy of Living (1938)
4:00 PM Love Affair (1939)
5:45 PM Penny Serenade (1941)
8:00 PM The Awful Truth (1937)
9:45 PM I Remember Mama (1948)
12:15 AM When Tomorrow Comes (1939)
2:00 AM High, Wide, And Handsome (1937)
4:00 AM Over 21 (1945)
6:00 AM Footsteps in the Dark (1941)
8:00 AM Northern Pursuit (1943)
10:00 AM The Master of Ballantrae (1953)
11:45 AM The Sea Hawk (1940)
2:00 PM The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)
4:00 PM The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939)
6:00 PM Santa Fe Trail (1940)
8:00 PM Captain Blood (1935)
10:15 PM Gentleman Jim (1942)
12:15 AM The Dawn Patrol (1938)
2:15 AM Dodge City (1939)
4:15 AM Cry Wolf(1947)
6:00 AM Robin and Marian (1976)
8:00 AM Green Mansions (1959)
9:45 AM The Nun's Story (1959)
12:30 PM The Children's Hour (1961)
2:30 PM Love in the Afternoon (1957)
5:00 PM My Fair Lady (1964)
8:00 PM Sabrina (1954)
10:00 PM Funny Face (1957)
12:00 AM Charade(1963)
2:00 AM Paris When It Sizzles (1963)
4:00 AM Wait Until Dark (1967)
6:00 AM Battling Butler (1926)
7:30 AM The Cameraman (1928)
9:00 AM Spite Marriage (1929)
10:30 AM Doughboys(1930)
12:00 PM Parlor, Bedroom and Bath (1931)
1:15 PM Sidewalks of New York (1931)
2:30 PM The Passionate Plumber (1932)
4:00 PM In the Good Old Summertime (1949)
6:00 PM How to Stuff a Wild Bikini (1965)
8:00 PM The Great Buster: A Celebration (2018)
10:00 PM The General (1927)
11:30 PM Sherlock Jr. (1924)
12:30 AM The Great Buster: A Celebration (2018)
2:30 AM Seven Chances (1925)
3:45 AM Steamboat Bill Jr. (1928)
5:00 AM The Navigator (1924)
6:00 AM Trial (1955)
8:00 AM Flight of the Doves (1971)
10:00 AM Till The End of Time (1946)
12:00 PM The Enchanted Cottage (1945)
2:00 PM Gentleman's Agreement (1947)
4:00 PM Mother Didn't Tell Me (1950)
5:45 PM Susan Slade (1961)
8:00 PM Summer Place, A (1959)
10:30 PM Tree Grows in Brooklyn, A (1945)
12:45 AM Friendly Persuasion (1956)
3:00 AM Invitation (1952)
4:30 AM Callaway Went Thataway (1951)
6:00 AM The Most Dangerous Game (1932)
7:15 AM Bed of Roses (1933)
8:45 AM Gambling Lady (1934)
10:00 AM The Richest Girl in the World (1934)
11:30 AM Dead End (1937)
1:15 PM Primrose Path (1940)
3:00 PM Wichita (1955)
4:30 PM Colorado Territory (1949)
6:30 PM The Palm Beach Story (1942)
8:00 PM Sullivan's Travels (1942)
9:45 PM The More the Merrier (1943)
11:45 PM Union Pacific (1939)
2:15 AM Ride the High Country (1962)
4:15 AM Stars in My Crown (1950)
6:00 AM The Idle Rich (1929)
7:30 AM The Bishop Murder Case (1930)
9:00 AM The Girl Said No (1930)
10:45 AM Sins of the Children (1930)
12:15 PM Way For A Sailor (1930)
1:45 PM Gentleman's Fate (1931)
3:30 PM Men Call It Love (1931)
5:00 PM Stepping Out (1931)
6:30 PM Red-Headed Woman (1932)
8:00 PM Freaks (1932)
9:15 PM The Thirteenth Chair (1929)
10:45 PM Way Out West (1930)
12:15 AM The Big House (1930)
2:00 AM Island of Lost Souls (1932)
3:30 AM The Phantom of Paris (1931)
4:45 AM Yellow Dust (1936)
6:00 AM Damsel In Distress, A (1937)
8:00 AM Broadway Melody Of 1940 (1940)
10:00 AM You Were Never Lovelier (1942)
12:00 PM Easter Parade (1948)
2:00 PM Three Little Words (1950)
4:00 PM Royal Wedding (1951)
6:00 PM The Band Wagon (1953)
8:00 PM Top Hat (1935)
10:00 PM Swing Time (1936)
12:00 AM The Gay Divorcee (1934)
2:00 AM Follow the Fleet (1936)
4:00 AM Roberta (1935)
6:00 AM The Sheepman (1958)
7:30 AM Two Loves (1961)
9:30 AM Woman Times Seven (1967)
11:30 AM Two For The Seesaw (1962)
1:30 PM The Trouble with Harry (1955)
3:30 PM Some Came Running (1958)
6:00 PM Gambit (1967)
8:00 PM Terms of Endearment (1983)
10:30 PM Steel Magnolias (1989)
12:45 AM Sweet Charity (1969)
3:30 AM The Yellow Rolls-Royce (1964)
6:00 AM The Tiger Makes Out (1967)
7:45 AM Hero (1992)
9:45 AM Death of a Salesman (1985)
12:15 PM Hook (1991)
2:45 PM Papillon (1973)
5:30 PM Tootsie (1982)
8:00 PM The Graduate (1967)
10:00 PM Marathon Man (1976)
12:15 AM Midnight Cowboy (1969)
2:15 AM Straight Time (1978)
4:15 AM Agatha (1979)
6:00 AM Beau Brummel (1924)
8:15 AM The Runaway Bride (1930)
9:45 AM Behind Office Doors (1931)
11:15 AM Smart Woman (1931)
12:30 PM Successful Calamity, A (1932)
2:00 PM Red Dust (1932)
3:30 PM The Little Giant (1933)
5:00 PM The Case of the Howling Dog (1934)
6:30 PM Paradise For Three (1938)
8:00 PM The Maltese Falcon (1941)
10:00 PM Dodsworth (1936)
12:00 AM The Great Lie (1941)
2:00 AM Return to Peyton Place (1961)
4:15 AM Kiss Before Dying, A (1956)
6:00 AM Three Godfathers (1936)
7:30 AM Come And Get It (1936)
9:45 AM Northwest Passage (1940)
12:00 PM Nobody Lives Forever (1946)
2:00 PM The Green Promise (1949)
3:30 PM Good-Bye, My Lady (1956)
5:30 PM Rio Bravo (1959)
8:00 PM The Westerner (1940)
10:00 PM Home in Indiana (1944)
12:00 AM To Have and Have Not (1944)
2:00 AM Sergeant York (1941)
4:30 AM Blood On The Moon (1948)
6:00 AM The Knight Is Young (1938)
6:30 AM High Barbaree (1947)
8:15 AM Little Women (1949)
10:30 AM The Reformer and the Redhead (1950)
12:15 PM Right Cross (1950)
2:00 PM The Girl In White (1952)
4:00 PM Executive Suite (1954)
6:00 PM The Opposite Sex (1956)
8:00 PM Good News (1947)
10:00 PM Two Sisters From Boston (1946)
12:00 AM Too Young to Kiss (1951)
2:00 AM The Bride Goes Wild (1948)
4:00 AM The Sailor Takes a Wife (1945)
6:00 AM Strictly Dishonorable (1931)
8:00 AM Downstairs (1932)
9:30 AM I Found Stella Parish (1935)
11:00 AM The Casino Murder Case (1935)
12:30 PM Captain Fury (1939)
2:30 PM Confessions of a Nazi Spy (1939)
4:30 PM Uncertain Glory (1944)
6:30 PM Deadline at Dawn (1946)
8:00 PM Watch on the Rhine (1943)
10:00 PM The Lady Vanishes (1938)
12:00 AM Experiment Perilous (1944)
2:00 AM The Three Musketeers (1935)
4:00 AM Little Women (1933)
6:00 AM I Thank a Fool (1962)
8:00 AM The Honey Pot (1967)
10:30 AM Stolen Hours (1963)
12:30 PM Ada (1961)
2:30 PM They Won't Believe Me (1947)
4:00 PM The Lusty Men (1952)
6:00 PM My Foolish Heart (1949)
8:00 PM I'll Cry Tomorrow (1955)
10:15 PM House of Strangers (1949)
12:15 AM With a Song in My Heart (1952)
2:30 AM Smash-Up, the Story of a Woman (1947)
4:45 AM Girls on Probation (1938)
6:00 AM The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946)
8:00 AM Young Man with a Horn (1950)
10:00 AM Along the Great Divide (1951)
11:30 AM The Big Sky (1952)
2:00 PM The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)
4:00 PM Lust for Life (1956)
6:15 PM Town Without Pity (1962)
8:00 PM Spartacus (1960)
11:30 PM The Vikings (1958)
1:30 AM Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
3:45 AM There Was a Crooked Man (1970)