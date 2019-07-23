Did Cameron Mathison Leave as Host of 'Home & Family'?

If you're worried about Cameron Mathison's absence from Home & Family, you don't need to be.

The host is just taking three weeks off to film a Hallmark Christmas movie, he explained in a video clip alongside co-host Debbie Matenopoulos from the show he posted on Instagram on July 11. As he said in the hashtags, he'll "be home soon."

"I'm so excited," he said of the movie, but added, "I've got mixed emotions. I'm going to miss you guys so much." He then assured everyone that the time will go by quickly and then he'll be back.

Matenopoulos said they'll be checking in with him and called him "an amazing cohost" before showing him farewell messages from everyone at Home & Family.

As Mathison told TV Insider in 2018 when he first joined the Hallmark program, juggling Home & Family and his other projects "really does take a lot of foresight and planning."

"I try to plan things out and make sure I’m not overdoing it and I make sure it makes sense for the family," he said. "I love the characters I play and [Hallmark]."

Mathison is starring alongside Lost's Elizabeth Mitchell in one of Hallmark's new Christmas movies for 2019, The Christmas Club. They play two busy strangers who meet and find true love when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings.

Mathison previously appeared in the Hallmark Christmas movie, A Christmas to Remember, and has appeared in several other movies on its channels, including the Murder She Baked mystery movies.

