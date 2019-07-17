First Look: 'Stumptown' Gets Graphic for Comic-Con Poster (PHOTO)

The new fall series Stumptown, based on Greg Rucka's graphic novel series, is getting a very appropriate poster for the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con.

And TV Insider has the exclusive first look at the art, which was created by executive producer and illustrator of the graphic novel Justin Greenwood. Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, Michael Ealy, Camryn Manheim, Tantoo Cardinal, Adrian Martinez, and Cole Sibus, along with executive producer Jason Richman and Rucka, will be signing the poster at Comic-Con at the ABC booth (#4245) on Thursday, July 18 at 1 p.m. PT.

The cast, EP, and author will also be at the Stumptown panel at the convention on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. PT in the Indigo Ballroom in the Hilton Bayfront Hotel.

Check out the poster — which looks like it could come right out of a graphic novel — below.

Stumptown follows Smulders' Dex Parios, a strong, assertive, and sharp-witted army veteran who has a complicated love life, gambling debt, and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Though she's a great P.I. due to her military intelligence skills, her style puts her in the firing line of criminals and at odds with the police.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stumptown, Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 25, 10/9c, ABC