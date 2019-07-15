MTV & Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reviving 'Making the Band' — Get the Details

The network and entertainer behind a number of music's biggest success stories are back for more Making the Band.

MTV and Sean 'Diddy' Combs announced Monday that they're reuniting to revive the iconic series. Making the Band will return to MTV in 2020.

"MTV and I are back together again!! Making the Band’ is coming back bigger, bolder and more cutting edge," Combs said in a statement. "MTB on MTV was the pioneer of reality TV. We're going to bring that supernatural energy back to the format and bring the world its next global superstars."

In his announcement on Instagram, the Grammy winner and multi-platinum entertainer also shared how hopefuls can submit their auditions. "This will be a global talent search," he wrote in the caption. He also explained in the video that anyone who is eligible (at least 18 years of age and able to comply with the eligibility requirements and all rules) can upload their video submissions using the hashtag #MTBCasting.

"With Making the Band, myself, and MTV, we created something special. We empowered young talent from all over the world," he said in the video. "I know that I'm going to build the biggest band in the world."

"We couldn't be happier to welcome back the incomparable Sean 'Diddy' Combs to his rightful home at MTV," MTV's President of Entertainment Nina L. Diaz said in a statement. "Making the Band was ahead of its time and the ultimate disruptor — fans everywhere have been clamoring for a return and they are in for the biggest, most iconic season yet."

As part of the Making the Band campaign, the music performance app Smule will allow fans access to a curated playlist of songs to choose from to create video auditions that can be shared across social media.

The series first premiered in 2002 on MTV and chronicled the real-life drama and journeys of chart-topping acts Danity Kane, Day26, Da Band, and Donnie Klang. With Combs at the helm, it created some of the most memorable moments in pop culture.

Making the Band, 2020, MTV