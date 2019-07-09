'Shangri-La': Explore the Emotional Side of Creating Music in Showtime's Docuseries

A collaboration from Academy Award and Emmy winner Morgan Neville, legendary music producer Rick Rubin, and director Jeff Malmberg, the Showtime Documentary Films four-part series, Shangri-La, will premiere Friday, July 12.

With Rubin’s iconic studio in Malibu as the backdrop, the series focuses on creative conversation and the emotional side of music-making.

Rick Rubin’s mark on the music scene has been indelible since he co-founded Def Jam Records while enrolled at New York University in the ’80s, helping to launch the careers of Public Enemy, the Beastie Boys and Run-DMC under the label.

As a music producer and record label head, Rubin has produced critically acclaimed and multi-platinum albums in almost every musical genre, with credits including Kanye West, Adele, Eminem, Black Sabbath, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, LL Cool J, Kid Rock, Slayer and the Avett Brothers.

Rubin has won the Grammy Award for Producer of the Year multiple times, along with countless other Grammys for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Country Album of the Year, Rock Album of the Year, Contemporary Folk Album and Best Metal Performance.

Morgan Neville is an award-winning director known for his work as a cultural documentarian. His acclaimed 2018 film Won’t You Be My Neighbor is one of the best reviewed and highest grossing documentaries of all time. His 2013 film 20 Feet From Stardom won the Academy Award for Best Documentary as well as a Grammy Award for Best Music Film.



Shangri-La, Docuseries Premiere, Friday, July 12, 9/8c, Showtime