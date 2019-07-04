'Pawn Stars' Celebrates 10 Years — A Look at the Show by the Numbers

Happy 10th anniversary, Pawn Stars! The Las Vegas-based reality series has showcased the buying and selling of memorabilia and vintage items out of the Harrison family's World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop since 2009. (The shop itself opened in '88.)

The TV treasure hunt, starring grandpa Richard (who passed in 2018), his son Rick, grandson Corey and family friend Chumlee Russell is one of History's highest-rated series — the current Season 16 averages 1.2 million viewers. It's also spawned spinoffs (American Restoration and Counting Cars), a Facebook game and its own slot machine.

Here are more fun stats.

521

Episodes that have aired as of July 1, 2019.

7.7 MILLION

Viewers for the most watched episode, which aired January 31, 2011. In the installment, the guys valued John Wayne memorabilia and a 450-year-old book owned by Sir Isaac Newton.

2,600+

Items that have been featured since the show's premiere.

$3 Million

The cost of the most expensive potential acquisition: President George Washington's three-piece suit. Rick deemed it too pricey and passed.

$250,000

The largest purchase, which occurred in Season 15 when Rick bought a series of original illustrations from Maurice Sendak's 1963 book Where the Wild Things Are. (The seller originally asked for $375,000.) Rick called the title "the greatest child's book ever."

11

Celebrities who have appeared on the series, including Marvel's Stan Lee (who authenticated his signature on an original Spider-Man comic book), musician Bob Dylan and actor Steve Carell.

Pawn Stars, Mondays, 10/9c, History Channel