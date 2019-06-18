'Family Food Fight's Ayesha Curry & Cat Cora Tease Friendly Competition (VIDEO)

Family and food just go together, and ABC's latest reality competition series Family Food Fight is bringing them together in a whole new way.

The show, inspired by the Australian hit with the same name, features restauranteur and best-selling cookbook author Ayesha Curry and revered chefs Cat Cora and Graham Elliot in this unique competition. In Family Food Fight, families will be put to the test as they work together to edge out their competitors as the number one food family in the United States.

The eight-episode season will commence beginning Thursday, June 20 on ABC and will crown one winning family who will be awarded with a $100,000 prize. Curry and Cora caught up with TV Insider to discuss Family Food Fight ahead of its premiere.

The women are opening up about everything from what the true meaning of the show is, whether other celebrity chefs and guests will be included, and how competitive things will really get. Check out what they had to say in the video above and don't miss Family Food Fight when it premieres on ABC.

Family Food Fight, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 20, 9/8c, ABC

— Reporting by Michael Maloney