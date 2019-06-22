Miles Teller on Martin's 'Isolated Journey' in Amazon's 'Too Old to Die Young'

L.A. County Sheriff's Deputy Martin Jones (Miles Teller) isn't exactly a model cop to begin with, but after his partner is killed, he's drawn deeper into a blood-soaked underworld where his fate becomes linked to drug cartel heir Jesus (Augusto Aguilera) in Amazon Prime Video's Too Old to Die Young.

Soon, Martin is doling out justice for gangster Damian (Babs Olusanmokun) under the guidance of former FBI agent turned vigilante Viggo (John Hawkes) and Diana (Jena Malone), an advocate for victims of sexual violence who doubles as a mystic.

The show's pace and tone are hypnotic, with some episodes clocking in at nearly two hours. "I wanted to do one long movie," director Nicolas Winding Refn says of the 10-part limited series. "The concept was about samurais in Los Angeles."

Well, not literally. "He turns into this person…on a pretty isolated journey," says Teller, comparing Martin to the Japanese warriors. "There's this thing inside of him that now leads him on a quest."

