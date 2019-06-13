Worth Watching: End of the Road for 'A.P. Bio' and 'Abby's,' 'Baskets' and 'Strange Angel' Return, Game 6 of NBA Finals

A selective critical checklist of notable Thursday TV:

A.P. Bio (8:30/7:30c, NBC): Class is officially out — for good — following back-to-back episodes of the snarky high-school comedy, which was canceled after two seasons. In the first, Jack (Glenn Howerton) does his best to quench school spirit at Whitlock during Spirit Week, and in the finale, a college fair comes to the Toledo school, and Sarika (Aparna Brielle) offers to connect her restless teacher to her publisher aunt if he can get her into Harvard. (But hasn't he burned all of his bridges?)

This is also last call for NBC's one-season-and-out sitcom Abby's (9:30/8:30c), which was most notable for its backyard-bar setting and an outdoor live studio audience. In the finale, sad sack Bill (Nelson Franklin) reveals that he lost choice Padres season tickets in his divorce, and the barflies convince him to invite his ex-wife to the bar to get them back. She'd better hurry.

Baskets (10/9c, FX): Give it up to FX for sticking with offbeat comedies that would never have made a blip on a mass-market network. Case in point: this forlorn vehicle for Zach Galifianakis, whose sad clown Chip Baskets decides to finally leave home at 49. Not that he had much of a choice, since mom Christine (Emmy winner Louie Anderson) is shacking up with boyfriend Ken (Alex Morris).

Strange Angel (streaming on CBS All Access): Living up to its title, this sexually charged period drama returns for a second season, following rocket scientist and sex-cult member Jack Parsons (Jack Reynor) as World War II escalates. The need for his rocketry expertise furthers his career, while he and wife Susan (Bella Heathcote) delve further into the magic and mystery of the Thelema religion and its founder, Aleister Crowley (Angus Macfadyen).

Freeform's 'Siren' Returns! Sneak Peek at the Midseason Premiere (PHOTOS) The humans deal with the fallout from the attack on the oil rig, while the mermaids reacclimate to their ocean home.

Good Sports: With the action moving back to Golden State's home turf for Game 6 of the NBA Finals (9/8c, ABC), the defending champs will again need to prevail against the Toronto Raptors to force a seventh and deciding game… Fox's prime-time coverage of the First Round of the 119th U.S. Open Championship (7:30/6:30c) tees off from Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

Inside Thursday TV: Freeform's fishy sci-fi thriller Siren (8/7c) resumes its second season with a summer run, in which mermaid Ryn (Eline Powell) heads back to land to follow through on an agreement she made with the military, which could yet hit a sour note… Bravo's Project Runway (9/8c) names a winner in a 90-minute season finale… Jonny Lee Miller directs an episode of CBS's Elementary (10/9c) in which Sherlock (Miller) and Watson (Lucy Liu) go down separate paths of investigation to learn if an explosion at a traffic stop was caused by gangs or terrorists.