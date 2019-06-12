Allegations Against 'Full House' Creator Jeff Franklin Revealed

Creator of Full House Jeff Franklin was removed from his Fuller House showrunning duties in late 2018 and the murky details surrounding his firing have now become clearer.

An official sworn declaration submitted by Warner Bros. Vice President of Labor, Silisha Platon into Los Angeles Superior Court has uncovered the investigation that surrounded misconduct claims against Franklin. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the details came to light from the submission that was made to support current showrunner Bryan Behar.

Franklin filed a lawsuit against Behar as a "victim of career ambition," claiming that Behar made up stories to have him terminated. The submission from Platon refutes this claim and details many years of allegations against Franklin.

Complaints against Franklin during Fuller House began as early as 2016 in which employees conveyed concerns over the producer's treatment of pregnant colleagues and their requests for time off for doctor's appointments. Along with the initial complaints, Franklin was accused of treating male and female employees differently.

The investigation against Franklin supposedly picked back up in 2017 when he was alleged to have made the writer's room a toxic environment through his sexist behavior. During that leg of the investigation, eight Warner Bros. employees were interviewed.

Among the statements made in regards to Franklin this time were him allegedly claiming to have orgies at his home and asking telling female employees to bring bikinis to wear at his house. Franklin also is said to have complained about working with directors who were female or people of color.

Upon his firing back in 2018, Franklin posted the following statement on Instagram:

"I'm heartbroken to be leaving Fuller House. Creating and running Full House and Fuller House has been the greatest joy. I wish the cast, my second family for over 30 years, continued success. I'm so proud of all we accomplished together, and beyond grateful to our loyal fans. Adios Tanneritos!"

