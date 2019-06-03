'General Hospital': Ingo Rademacher & Cynthia Watros on What's Next for Jax and Nina (VIDEO)

Temperatures are rising on General Hospital. There’s a new couple on the show and from the looks of things, they’re going to be spending a lot of time together this summer!

Viewers have already seen a spark of interest between the characters of Jasper "Jax" Jacks and Nina Reeves – and that’s not going to slow down after Daytime Emmy-award winning actress and SAG Award winner Cynthia Watros takes over the part of the powerful Crimson magazine editor.

TV Insider recently sat down with Watros and Ingo Rademacher, who recently returned as his iconic Jax, about how they each wound up on the show.

Rademacher, who’s been on and off GH since his dynamic debut in 1996, reconnected with executive producer Frank Valentini when he reached out to the showrunner about his application to become a Los Angeles County lifeguard.

Watros says her coming to GH came about with a simple phone call asking her if she’d be open to returning to daytime. “I did some research on Nina and what the character was about and said I’d love to,” the actress says.

It’s a safe assumption that since the two actors were doing interviews together, they’ll continue to share screen-time. “You would assume so,” says Rademacher with a smile.

Watch the full interview above!

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC