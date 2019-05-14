Leah Renee & Chris McNally Star in Hallmark Original Movie 'Sailing Into Love'

A teacher’s crusade to save a nearby island from development leads to romance in Sailing into Love, premiering Saturday, May 18 on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s Countdown to Summer programming event.

Leah Renee (Satisfaction, Runaway) and Chris McNally (Altered Carbon, When Calls the Heart) star in the flick, which follows high school biology teacher Claire Richards (Renee), who learns that the seaside town of Willow Bay might sell nearby Blue Island to a resort developer.

She vows to save it, and finds an unlikely ally in Tom Hastings (McNally), the newly-arrived captain of a charter boat.

While she has plans to revive a relationship with her ex, who is back in town to attend three weddings in the same month, she finds herself helplessly attracted to Tom, a self-professed adventurer who is unlikely to stick around for long.

Sailing Into Love, Premiere, Saturday, May 18, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel

