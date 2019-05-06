Stana Katic Returns as Emily Byrne in 'Absentia' Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Amazon Prime Video's Absentia is gearing up for its Season 2 premiere on Friday, June 14, with the release of a brand-new teaser trailer.

Stana Katic returns as Emily Byrne, who attempts to put her life back together following the events of Season 1, in which she tracked down and killed her former abductor. Now, Emily's new normal as a mother to Flynn (Patrick McAuley) and survivor of mental and physical abuse for six years is explored.

As she tries to hold onto the light things in her life, Emily can't help shake the darkness from her past. When she looks to a Boston police detective to help aid an investigation into her past, things will turn deadly. But Emily's goals to uncover the truth and protect her family will remain top priority.

All of these aspects of the new season are on display in the newly released trailer below, featuring Katic back in action. Joining the actress in Season 2 are Patrick Heusinger, Cara Theobold, Neil Jackson, Angel Bonanni, Paul Freeman and McAuley. Newcomers in Season 2 include Matthew Le Nevez and Natasha Little.

Check out the trailer here:

Absentia, Season 2 premiere, Friday, June 14, Amazon Prime Video